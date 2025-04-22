Neurovation Labs, Inc.: Neurovation Labs Expands IP Portfolio With Patent for Precision Brain Biomarker Detection Technology

Neurovation Labs, Inc., a precision neuroscience biotechnology company targeting physiological biomarkers of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 12,274,761, on April 15, 2025. The patent, entitled "Compositions and Methods to Detect GluA1 in Brain and to Identify the Presence of GluA1-Mediated PTSD," is directed to a radiological imaging device to detect brain levels of glutamatergic AMPA receptors containing GluA1, particularly for diagnosing PTSD.

"Machine learning, AI, and digital technologies have the power to transform healthcare-not only by accelerating diagnostic and treatment development, but by enabling a new generation of tools at the point of care. The key is grounding these innovations in the biological realities of each condition. This patent exemplifies our end-to-end strategy-from precision diagnostics to targeted treatments-designed to redefine how mental health is understood and addressed," said Dr. Jennifer Perusini, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the company. "Our mission is to make the invisible visible: to measure, understand, and ultimately heal the hidden wounds of psychological conditions."

This patent is owned solely by Neurovation Labs and is the third issuance from a broader intellectual property portfolio stemming from the company's research and development. In addition to PTSD, the company is exploring applications and extensions of its technology to other indications including traumatic brain injury (TBI), micro-TBI, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy.

About Neurovation Labs, Inc.

Neurovation Labs is a preclinical stage biotechnology company advancing precision diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders. The company is currently focused on the discovery and development of a portfolio of region-selective small molecule candidates for ionotropic glutamate receptor-mediated disorders. Their lead asset is a small molecule Negative Allosteric Modulator (NAM) of amygdala-specific AMPA receptors for the treatment of PTSD, and their pipeline includes objective diagnostics and targeted treatments for TBI, mTBI, and other CNS disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Neurovation Labs' products, intellectual property, strategy, and objectives. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "forecast", "estimate", and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals, economic conditions, financing needs, R&D progress, data interpretation, and intellectual property protections. As with all pharmaceutical and biotechnology products in development, significant risks remain across development, approval, and commercialization stages. Neurovation Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

