ToolsGroup Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the Second Consecutive Year

ToolsGroup , a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software, is proud to announce that it has been included in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the second consecutive year.

For retailers, distributors, and manufacturers struggling to deliver results amidst uncertainty, ToolsGroup provides a breakthrough approach to supply chain planning that combines statistical modelling, advanced mathematical optimization, and AI. Customers have the power to shape demand and synchronize supply - replacing guesswork with precision.

Built on decades of expertise and a unique probabilistic approach, ToolsGroup's Supply Chain Planning capabilities cover everything from S&OP and demand planning to inventory optimization, replenishment, and transport analytics. Powered by AI and real-time data, ToolsGroup tackles complex supply chain challenges with better math and greater accuracy, all while ensuring simplicity and explainability.

"We're honored that Gartner continues to recognize us for supply chain planning," said ToolsGroup CEO, Sean Elliott. "We have a very clear objective: to help our customers deliver their promises. By providing unparalleled control of demand and supply across all time horizons, we enable companies to make optimal decisions that drive profitability, improve working capital efficiency and delight customers. Ultimately, we deliver certainty in a complex and variable world."

Meet us at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium|Xpo

ToolsGroup, a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software, will be in attendance at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium|Xpo, taking place May 5-7 in Orlando. Attendees are invited to hear firsthand from ToolsGroup customer Belcorp, a leading multinational beauty company, as they share how ToolsGroup's technology helped them navigate the challenges of a fast-moving, high-SKU supply chain and drive transformation.

ToolsGroup will be at Booth #634 where attendees can engage with our experts to discover how smarter, more responsive supply chain planning can unlock new growth opportunities. Book a consultative session here https://www.toolsgroup.com/contact-us/.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo is the premier gathering of trailblazers, thought leaders and industry experts pushing the boundaries of supply chain. Future-Focused. Value-Driven. Uncover the latest supply chain insights and solutions with experts, CSCOs, peers and service providers. Take three days to step away and discover inspiration, innovation and actionable insights necessary to drive future strategic and financial success.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

