LINSOUL INC: Astral by Kiwi Ears: Where Engineering Precision Meets Musical Emotion

The Astral is Kiwi Ears' professional-grade in-ear monitor, crafted to deliver high-resolution audio and exceptional tonal balance. Designed for both studio use and critical listening, it combines advanced driver technologies with expert tuning for a sound that is both precise and musically engaging.

Equipped with a custom 10mm bioceramic dynamic driver and six balanced armature drivers, Kiwi Ears Astral delivers uncompromising resolution, tonal accuracy, and musicality. Its refined tuning offers a powerful sub-bass presence with a smooth transition into a neutral midrange and an extended, natural treble, effectively recreating the studio monitor experience in an IEM form. Designed with both technical precision and sonic engagement in mind, Astral sets a new benchmark for Kiwi Ears' tonal philosophy and hybrid driver integration.

Kiwi Ears Astral



10mm Dynamic Driver Subwoofer

The Astral features a proprietary 10mm bioceramic diaphragm dynamic driver, engineered to deliver impactful sub-bass with a smooth transition into rich, well-textured bass. The low frequencies are carefully tuned to complement the unique characteristics of the driver, offering a natural progression into the midrange with a gentle roll-off around 300Hz.

6 Balanced Armature Drivers for Precision

The Astral employs two dual midrange balanced armature drivers alongside a dual ultra-high frequency tweeter. The custom midrange drivers are precisely tuned for a neutral response, ensuring accurate tonal reproduction of vocals and instruments. An optimized pinna compensation curve at 2.8kHz aligns with the natural perception of human hearing, enabling a studio monitor-like presentation. The renowned SWFK balanced armature tweeter has been specially modified to deliver a smoother and more extended ultra-high frequency response. This enhancement ensures seamless integration with the midrange and extends treble clarity without introducing harshness, elevating the performance standard for high-frequency balanced armature designs.

Tonal Signature

The Astral redefines the tonal identity of Kiwi Ears' IEM lineup, introducing a meticulously balanced and highly resolving sound signature. A powerful 9dB sub-bass shelf is tuned with a smooth, rounded transition into the low-midrange, gently tapering off around 300Hz. This seamless crossover eliminates disjointedness between the bass and midrange, allowing the mids to remain flat, neutral, and cohesively integrated with the low end.

The treble is shaped after the tonal profiles of some of the world' s most acclaimed stage monitors, featuring a well-placed 2.8kHz peak that gradually and uniformly rolls off into the upper treble. This extended yet controlled high-frequency response reaches up to 15kHz, enhancing perceived air, sparkle, and soundstage width, while maintaining a natural and fatigue-free listening experience.

Products Specifications:

Driver: 1 Customized SWFK Ultra High-Frequency Composite Driver,

2 Customized Mid-High-Frequency Composite Drivers,

1 10mm Bio-Diaphragm Dynamic Driver

Sensitivity: 105dB (±1)

Impedance: 23O (±1)

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears Astral is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

