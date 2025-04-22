BlackBerry Earns FedRAMP High Authorization for Crisis Communication Software

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that BlackBerry® AtHoc® achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization status from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). This milestone reinforces BlackBerry's unwavering commitment to data security and operational resilience for federal agencies and critical infrastructure.

BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable CEM system trusted by organizations and used by over 75% of U.S. federal government agencies for crisis communications and incident response. This achievement underscores the ability of BlackBerry AtHoc to protect sensitive data while ensuring business continuity in the face of cyberattacks, natural disasters, and other operational disruptions.

"After eight years in the FedRAMP program, earning the FedRAMP High authorization is a significant milestone for BlackBerry AtHoc, further validating our commitment to delivering the most secure and compliant critical communications solutions for our customers," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "This achievement positions BlackBerry AtHoc as the premiere choice for organizations that request the highest levels of security, privacy, and operational flexibility. BlackBerry is proud to continue being a trusted industry leader in secure communications."

"Following Executive Order 14028, organizations are increasingly concerned with compliance as cybersecurity regulation continues to be a federal priority," said Dubhe Beinhorn, Senior Vice President, Public Sector BlackBerry Secure Communications. "FedRAMP High authorization will render AtHoc customers the ability to increase security and compliance. We are immensely grateful to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for serving as our sponsoring agency. As the cybersecurity landscape shifts, and data privacy and cloud security become a greater industry focus, BlackBerry AtHoc will be at the forefront of our customers' needs."

Existing BlackBerry AtHoc customers who currently use AtHoc authorized with FedRAMP Moderate now have the option to upgrade to FedRAMP High.

Achieving FedRAMP authorization entails a rigorous evaluation process, requiring Cloud Service Providers (CSP) to validate their cloud service offerings comply with 421 federal security and privacy standards outlined in NIST SP 800-53. These controls protect sensitive data with precision and resilience. FedRAMP High sets the highest bar for safeguarding critical organizations such as government agencies and critical infrastructure operators.

To learn more about BlackBerry AtHoc, visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc

