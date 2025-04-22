GAINSystems Executive and Industry Veteran to Speak on the Future of the SaaS-Based Supply Chain at 2025 Gartner Symposium/Xpo

Art Mesher, supply chain pioneer and GAINSystems Chairman will present on the topic of "Is Supply Chain Planning SaaS Dead? A Candid Conversation on What's Next" at the 2025 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo taking place from May 5-7, 2025. The discussion is slated for Tuesday, May 06, 2025 from 3:00 to 03:30 PM EDT.

Art Mesher, supply chain pioneer and GAINSystems Chairman will present on the topic of "Is Supply Chain Planning SaaS Dead? A Candid Conversation on What's Next" at the 2025 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo taking place from May 5-7, 2025. The discussion is slated for Tuesday, May 06, 2025 from 3:00 to 03:30 PM EDT.

Moderated by fellow GAINS executive and former Gartner supply chain analyst, Amber Salley, Mesher will take the stage to challenge the outdated planning paradigms that have dominated for decades. He'll explore why the traditional supply chain SaaS model is nearing extinction, what must replace it and the future of supply chain planning.

The discussion will revolve around Mesher's foundational 3Vs- Visibility, Variability and Velocity to explain how these pillars are more relevant than ever in today's volatile supply chain landscape.

The discussion will also address the following:

Why legacy planning software can't keep up

How composability and decision-centric design unlock resilience

The role of probabilistic modeling in mastering the unpredictable

To learn more about GAINSystems, visit booth #339 at the Symposium/Xpo.

About Art Mesher:

Mesher is a 30-year supply chain visionary and thought leader and author of the industry framework, The 3Vs of Supply Chain Visibility, Variability, and Velocity. A lifelong analyst, he founded the Integrated Logistics Strategies practice in 1995 at the Gartner Group. As strategic advisor to over 400 companies and a serial business developer he has won numerous accolades throughout his career including Distinguished Service Award from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and was named to the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame in 2016. CSCMP recognizes his contributions with an annual set of innovation awards in his name. 3vsofsupplychain.com. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors at GAINSystems and a Board director at ByBox.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. Helping customers make better decisions, the GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Home Depot, L'Oréal, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. GAINS customers span the globe, including deployments in North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America, and Australia/New Zealand. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, GAINS Results NowTM, Decision EngineeringTM is a trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

SOURCE: GAINSystems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire