German American Business Council of Boston Inc.: German-American Business Council of Boston to Host Transatlantic Leadership Forum on Life Science Innovation

The German-American Business Council of Boston, Inc. (GABC Boston) will host its flagship event, the "German American Economic Forum: Investing in Innovation for Life Science" on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Boston. This exclusive half-day forum will bring together leading executives from the life sciences industry to discuss key issues shaping the future of healthcare and biotech. The forum will be hosted at the Seaport offices of EMD Serono, the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US.

The event comes at a critical time when Massachusetts research institutions are grappling with unprecedented volatility in federal NIH grant funding, creating additional pressures on the local life science ecosystem and amplifying the need for alternative investment strategies and international partnerships.

Participants will examine innovation strategies amid funding constraints while comparing approaches between established pharmaceutical companies and disruptive biotechs. The discussions will also contrast American and German perspectives on innovation investment and long-term planning, providing valuable insights for navigating the evolving life sciences landscape.

Speakers at the forum include life sciences CEOs and executives Danny Bar-Zohar of EMD Serono; Thierry Bernard of QIAGEN; and Jean-Charles Wirth of MilliporeSigma; as well as Fiona Mack of Bayer; Karen Madden of MilliporeSigma; Oliver Schacht of BIO Deutschland; Greg Verdine of LifeMine Therapeutics, VidaVinci, and Andreessen Horowitz; and Florian Wegener of ZAGENO. The program will also include a pre-panel talk by René Linsner of Horváth.

"This forum addresses the critical intersection of innovation and investment in life sciences at a pivotal time for both German and American organizations," said Dr. Jan Hartmann, President of the German-American Business Council of Boston. "By bringing together leaders from established pharmaceutical companies and cutting-edge biotechs, we are creating a unique opportunity to exchange perspectives on how different innovation models and cultural approaches can complement each other to advance global healthcare solutions."

Registration is now open at www.gabc-boston.org.

About the German-American Business Council of Boston, Inc.

The German-American Business Council of Boston, Inc. (GABC Boston) is an independent member-based non-profit business association connecting leaders across industries to strengthen German-American business relations in New England. GABC Boston's vibrant community brings together executives, entrepreneurs, professionals, and officials dedicated to fostering transatlantic exchange that supports economic growth and innovation.

Contact Information

Emily Westhoven

Executive Director

emily.westhoven@gabc-boston.org

617-870-3400

SOURCE: German American Business Council of Boston Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire