Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group Inc Expands Commodity Portfolio, Executes First Green Mung Bean Trade Through Brazil Subsidiary

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot", or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global agri-food supply chain, is proud to announce that its Brazilian subsidiary has expanded its commodity portfolio by successfully executing its first transaction involving Green Mung Beans. This initial transaction involved originating Brazilian green mung beans with a final destination to Pakistan.

Brazil is a major exporter of green mung beans, especially to China and India. Approximately 95% of the volume produced is exported. Green mung beans are among the most sought-after legumes in the world market, especially in Asia. In many countries where animal protein is not readily available, green mung beans play a fundamental role in providing plant-based protein. As the world population reduces animal protein consumption, plant-based protein has become a viable substitute.

"Sadot is developing a unique strategy leveraging our Brazil and Canadian subsidiaries. Our Canadian subsidiary has tremendous experience with trading legumes, lentils and pulses and these represent a large part of their overall trade volumes. With our Brazil subsidiary now entering the market with green mung beans, originating in Brazil, we will be able to leverage trade credit lines, sourcing product and expand our market coverage. This will further deepen the inter-company synergies which should improve efficiencies and potentially lower costs and improve margins all while creating new opportunities between the two subsidiaries and around the globe," said Catia Jorge, CEO of Sadot Group.

Mr. Paulo de Sa, Head of Sadot Brazil, added "While Brazil agriculture production focuses mainly on soybeans, corn and soybean meal, the production of pulses in Brazil is a niche market that we believe Sadot can be a major player. It's a unique opportunity as the market for legumes is expanding, potentially reaching 3.3 million tons annually. Growers in Brazil are looking for partnerships to export their products."

Sadot Brazil Ltda was formed in January 2024 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sadot Group Inc. to build the Company's Brazilian origination capabilities from local farmer collectives, as well as establishing logistical foundations for exporting the commodities. Based in Curitiba, the capital and largest city of the Brazilian state of Paraná, the subsidiary is managed by Paulo de Sa and Flavio de Campos, two highly experienced executives with extensive expertise in the Brazilian Agri-food markets.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

