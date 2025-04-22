1Komma5° has launched PowerHarvester, a lithium iron phosphate battery system for residential customers without solar. It is offering six power classes and storage capacities from 7. 7 kWh to 27. 2 kWh. From pv magazine Germany German renewable energy company 1Komma5° has unveiled a new power storage system designed to let private households without PV systems benefit from fluctuating electricity prices on the stock exchange. A company spokesperson told pv magazine that the PowerHarvester lithium iron phosphate storage system comes in six power classes, with storage capacities ranging from 7. ...

