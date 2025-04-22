Bulgaria's standalone energy storage tender, which aimed to procure at least 3 GWh of cumulative usable capacity, ultimately awarded more than three times that amount. From ESS News Bulgaria will finance 82 standalone renewable energy storage projects worth over 1. 15 billion levs ($675 million) under its EU-funded procurement exercise named RESTORE. The selected projects will deliver a total usable energy storage capacity of 9,712. 89 MWh, the Ministry of Energy said on April 17, more than three times the minimum target of 3 GWh originally set by the tender. The deadline for submission of project ...

