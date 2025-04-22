New Integration Brings Enhanced Enterprise Data to Help Businesses Gain Deeper Visibility, Mitigate Supplier Risk, and Optimise Sourcing Decisions Across 135 Countries.

Supplier.io, the industry leader in supplier intelligence, is partnering with People and Planet First, a globally recognised collective and verification system for mission driven enterprises prioritising their social and environmental impact. This integration brings verified enterprise level data into Supplier.io's robust supplier intelligence platform, giving organisations deeper insight into their global supplier base and enabling smarter, data backed sourcing decisions that reduce risk and improve supply chain agility.

This partnership supports Supplier.io's ongoing mission to expand the depth, accuracy, and intelligence of its supplier data, empowering customers to manage complexity, improve resilience and visibility, and proactively mitigate global supply chain risks.

"Enterprises can no longer afford blind spots in their supply chain," said Aylin Basom, CEO of Supplier.io. "Our customers rely on us to deliver comprehensive supplier intelligence so they can identify risks, unlock opportunities, and ensure continuity in an increasingly volatile global environment. The addition of verified enterprise data from People and Planet First brings new depth to our platform-enhancing our ability to deliver the actionable insights businesses need to source confidently while also enabling alignment with sustainability, ethical practices, and community impact."

Supplier.io's supplier database includes over 10 million suppliers, 350 million data insights, and $9 trillion in spend history, giving businesses unmatched visibility into suppliers and advanced analytics to build stronger, more resilient supplier networks. Key benefits of the new integration include:

Identifying and prioritising verified enterprises. People and Planet First's rigorous verification process evaluates enterprises against five core standards-Purpose, Operations, Revenue, Use of Surplus, and Structure-to ensure authenticity in their social and environmental commitments.

People and Planet First's rigorous verification process evaluates enterprises against five core standards-Purpose, Operations, Revenue, Use of Surplus, and Structure-to ensure authenticity in their social and environmental commitments. Enhancing supply chain transparency and data-backed sourcing. Enhanced data allows customers to identify potential supply chain vulnerabilities earlier, building a deeper understanding of supplier practices that inform responsible sourcing strategies, enrich supplier evaluations, and improve alignment with strategic sourcing goals.

Enhanced data allows customers to identify potential supply chain vulnerabilities earlier, building a deeper understanding of supplier practices that inform responsible sourcing strategies, enrich supplier evaluations, and improve alignment with strategic sourcing goals. Supporting local and global impact. Companies using the platform can source from suppliers dedicated to addressing critical societal challenges, ensuring procurement decisions contribute to creating a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.

The partnership with People and Planet First builds on Supplier.io's 5 million environmental and social certifications and ratings-including CDP Global Climate Scores, Certified B Corporations, Green Business Network companies, Fair Trade, and many more.

"We're excited to partner with Supplier.io to expand access to our verified enterprise data and help businesses make responsible sourcing decisions," said Rebecca Dray at Purchasing with Purpose, a People and Planet First verification partner in the United States. "By making it easier for companies to identify and work with mission driven suppliers, we're helping build more transparent, accountable, and sustainable supply chains that create real impact on a global scale. These enterprises help companies to achieve their commitments and reduce risk in their supply chains."

Supplier.io continues to set the standard in supplier intelligence, empowering over 950 companies worldwide with the data, tools, and insights needed to transform procurement into a competitive advantage. For more information about how Supplier.io can help your organization, visit www.supplier.io.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the leading provider of supplier intelligence, empowering organizations to improve supply chain visibility, mitigate risk, and make data driven sourcing decisions. With the industry's most comprehensive supplier database and advanced analytics platform, Supplier.io supports responsible and sustainable sourcing initiatives, helps enterprises manage complexity, enhance agility, and drive smarter procurement outcomes.

For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

About People and Planet First

People and Planet First is a participatory verification system for enterprises all over the world. It operates as a social enterprise and partners with local, national and international networks, membership organizations, certifiers and verifiers to ensure collaboration over duplication. All verified enterprises must prove annually that their business model meets the 5 globally agreed standards.

Website: https://peopleandplanetfirst.org/

Email: verify@peopleandplanetfirst.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422394764/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Ink for Supplier.io

Supplier.io@corporateink.com