Kindeva bolsters executive team with Chief Quality Officer appointment

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindeva, a global CDMO and drug delivery expert, has today announced the appointment of Melanie Cerullo as Chief Quality Officer to drive its quality, compliance and regulatory strategy. With a proven track record in safely delivering treatments to patients across the globe, Melanie's appointment will bolster the organization to deliver strategic value across Kindeva's contract manufacturing and development services.

Bringing almost 30 years of industry experience in both product innovators and CDMOs, Melanie has previously held leadership roles in quality assurance and quality control, regulatory compliance, CMC program management and GMP drug substance and drug product manufacturing. Leading teams at ReciBioPharm, Arranta Bio, and WAVE Life Sciences, Melanie has built and implemented GMP quality systems, risk management frameworks and regulatory strategies.

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Melanie will be responsible for further enhancing Kindeva's quality and compliance strategy, culture and capability.

Commenting on Melanie's appointment, Milton Boyer, CEO of Kindeva, said, "Melanie's expertise and impressive track record in FDA, EMA, and ICH regulations will be pivotal in our mission to foster operational growth and innovation across the company.

"As we continue to expand global capacity to meet the considerable demand for Kindeva's services, we remain extremely committed to ensuring that the medicines we develop and manufacture on behalf of our customers and their patients are done so to the highest standards "Melanie's proven track record of leading strategic quality initiatives across complex GMP operations will further enhance our pursuit of continuously improving our quality culture.

About Kindeva

At Kindeva, we manufacture more tomorrows for patients worldwide. With best-in-class facilities and comprehensive CDMO services, we offer more than manufacturing-we deliver strategic value. Our global network of 10 manufacturing and R&D sites offer exceptional integrated knowledge and capabilities, including Annex 1-compliant state-of-the-art aseptic fill finish capacity and next-generation sustainable inhalation propellant technology. By combining expertise in injectable, pulmonary, nasal and dermal drug delivery, we help meet the demands of today and deliver the possibilities of tomorrow. Find out more at https://www.kindevadd.com/

