PR Newswire
22.04.2025
Aibit Sets Industry Record with 425x Leverage and 4% APR Savings

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aibit is reshaping the crypto trading landscape with a platform that combines powerful tools, user-friendly design, and unmatched product offerings - making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.


Unlock the Power of 425x Leverage

As the first exchange in the industry to offer up to 425x leverage on perpetual futures, Aibit provides advanced traders with extraordinary capital efficiency and flexibility. At the same time, it offers customizable leverage starting from 2x to 3x, making it easy for users of all risk profiles to engage safely. Every trade benefits from deep order book liquidity, tight spreads, and fast execution, ensuring professional-grade performance.

Earn Passive Income with 4% APR

Through Aibit Earn, users can access industry-leading 4% APR on 14-day fixed-term savings, starting from just 10 USDT. For users prioritizing liquidity, flexible savings options are available with no lock-up period, allowing easy withdrawals anytime. It's a smart way to grow assets while navigating the market.

User-Friendly, Yet Pro-Level

Aibit's clean interface, simple navigation, and demo trading features create a stress-free experience for beginners. For seasoned traders, the platform delivers robust tools and smooth performance to meet demanding strategies - all on a stable, secure, and globally supported infrastructure.

Global Access, Local Support

With 24/7 multilingual customer support, strong security protocols, and a growing international user base, Aibit is trusted by traders from Istanbul to Jakarta and beyond.

Whether you're just starting or scaling your strategy, Aibit empowers you with the flexibility, performance, and products to succeed in any market condition.

Experience the future of trading - only at Aibit.

For more information, please visit: Website | X | Telegram | Linkedin|Youtube|Tiktok | Instagram

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459109/image_5031522_27607891_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aibit-sets-industry-record-with-425x-leverage-and-4-apr-savings-302434375.html

