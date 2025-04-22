INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Inaugural Battery Show South Marks Southeast's Rise in EV Leadership and Global Competitiveness

The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South , co-located with Energy Storage South, the southeast region's first-ever event for battery manufacturing and electric vehicle technology, successfully launched at the Georgia World Congress Center welcoming 3,000 engineers, manufacturers, policymakers and innovators from across the "Battery Belt" and beyond. The inaugural expo showcased Georgia and surrounding southern states as the emerging critical engine for electrification advancement, supply chain resilience and clean energy leadership in the U.S.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster opened the event detailing the South's history in driving American manufacturing ingenuity and its contributions to national economic prosperity, providing a reimagination of the Battery Belt's significance to auto manufacturing innovation. The keynote highlighted the region's $4.3 billion recent investments, and the strategic leadership South Carolina continues to provide in EV and clean energy. Cristina Paredes of SC Nexus and Christian Hofer of Key Capture Energy followed, exploring economic opportunities in the South and real-world lessons from energy storage operations across U.S. markets.

Georgia Network for Electric Mobility's most recent report shares that Georgia leads the nation in EV battery and vehicle manufacturing investments with over $31 billion and generated more than 38,000 jobs throughout the last decade, pacing even past Michigan by over $10 billion in investments across the same time period, marking Georgia's rapid rise to leading the global EV ecosystem.

"Atlanta is at the forefront of innovation, and launching The Battery Show South in the epicenter of the Battery Belt signifies The Battery Show meeting the industry where it is growing the fastest, at a crucial point when the battery landscape is evolving," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "As we navigate the future of national and international manufacturing, delivery, infrastructure and adoption intricacies, hosting conversations with these regional leaders and best-in-class industry powerhouses provides timely insight on how to stay competitive on the global stage. We aim to increase regional sourcing and strategic partnerships to strengthen supply chain resilience."

Robust educational programming drew high engagement across four dedicated conference tracks, focusing on battery development, battery in use, EV/HEV technology and energy storage. Sessions delved into everything from battery recycling and safety to AI-driven testing, grid-scale energy storage and supply chain integration. The show floor, anchored by the Open Tech Forum, Tech Theatre and series of New Product Showcases, provided a platform to highlight the sector's ongoing developments toward expanding The Battery Belt's impact.

"Conference chair John Warner's opening remarks outlined critical challenges facing the industry. Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster described advantages for manufacturers in his state, and the Battery Belt, and brimmed with confidence over the future of the US industry. A panel of experts spoke about preparing for variabilities of the new national administration, showing optimistically a path to forge forward. All this was just a sample of the conversations hosted at The Battery Show South, a wealth of invaluable information." Michael Anderson, Editor-in-Chief, Battery Technology.

"The Southeast, now also known as the Battery Belt, is becoming the heartbeat of America's electric future. The Georgia Network for Electric Mobility (GNEM), is proud to be working at the center of this transformation in Georgia, where over $30 billion in EV investment and 38,000 jobs have been created or announced in the past decade. Through research, infrastructure, workforce and community development and strategic partnerships like MAGNET, we are helping shape a national blueprint for electrification. I am honored to play a small part in driving economic development in the region." Gabrielle Pierre, Strategy Lead and Senior Fellow, Georgia Network for Electric Mobility (GNEM).

More than 250 companies exhibited on the expo floor, including Cox Automotive, DuPont, Panasonic Connect North America, Chroma, American Battery Solutions, Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, Ampherr, ATS Industrial Automation, TA Instruments, Hitachi, Honeywell, Hongfa, Bosch and Fluor.

The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South, co-located with Energy Storage South returns April 22-23, 2026 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The excitement of this year continues with the upcoming annually anticipated tentpole battery events, The Battery Show Europe, taking place this summer, June 3-5 in Messe Stuttgart, Germany as well as The Battery Show North America October 6-9 at Huntington Place, Detroit, Michigan. Early registration is encouraged to take advantage of advance networking opportunities and more.

