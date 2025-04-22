New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., in conjunction with Kingswood U.S., is pleased to announce the second annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit, to be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at The St. Regis Toronto, one of Canada's most prestigious financial venues.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto-where over 430 guests, investors, and corporate presenters gathered-the 2025 edition builds on that momentum with a larger platform, expanded corporate participation, and deeper institutional engagement. This year's conference will feature a full day of public company presentations, curated one-on-one meetings, sector-specific panel discussions, and a post-event cocktail reception, designed to drive capital markets visibility and strategic partnerships.

"The Growth Summit is not just any conference-it's a marketplace for ideas, deals, and relationships," said Jack Bensimon, Managing Partner, ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. "It embodies our commitment to supporting growth companies through a full-service ecosystem-from investor access and retail visibility to uplisting strategies and cross-border capital formation."

A Venue for Capital Markets Strategy

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit is a curated environment where emerging private and public growth companies meet institutional investors, family offices, retail brokers, and capital market advisors to explore financing opportunities, uplisting strategies to NASDAQ, NYSE, and ways to increase market awareness. The event attracts decision-makers who are actively deploying capital and seeking differentiated stories across companies.

Participating issuers range from micro and small-cap innovators to mid-market companies across sectors such as Healthcare/Healthtech, natural resources, AI/ML, fintech, robotics, space, software, and industrial innovation. The Summit is tailored to deliver meaningful exposure for both Canadian and U.S.-listed companies, with a particular focus on NASDAQ, NYSE, TSX, CBOE, CSE, OTCQB/QX, and uplisting candidates.

Event Details:

ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Cocktail Reception to Follow)

Location: The St. Regis Toronto - 9th & 10th Floors

Conference Highlights:

Company presentations from private and public companies and pre-IPO growth companies

Targeted one-on-one investor meetings curated by ArcStone and Kingswood

Panels featuring capital markets experts, venture investors, and bankers

Exposure to U.S. retail wealth via the Kingswood broker-dealer network

Networking with family offices, institutional allocators, and syndicate desks

Registration and Sponsorship:

Registration opens soon. For early access, visit: https://www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com/

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities is a cross-border financial services firm with offices in New York, Toronto, and Dallas. With a team of seasoned capital markets professionals, ArcStone provides bespoke advisory and capital market solutions to high-growth companies across North America. The firm operates at the intersection of institutional capital, U.S. retail wealth, and strategic advisory, helping companies scale through public markets, structured financings, and M&A.

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a premier wealth management platform with over 400 registered representatives managing $14B in client assets across the United States. Through its broker-dealer and RIA platforms, Kingswood provides distribution access, deal syndication, and institutional capital raising for select growth companies.

