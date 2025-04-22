Iristel becomes a global Certified Calling Provider for Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, to accelerate business' adoption of cloud communications

Iristel, a global leader in telecommunications, announces their certification to provide Cloud Connect for Webex Calling with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work. This certification makes it easy for businesses to extend their Webex collaboration deployments to make and receive business phone calls through Iristel's extensive voice network.

"Our partnership with Cisco has always been centered on innovation and excellence, and the launch of Cloud Connect for Webex Calling is a testament to that commitment," says Samer Bishay, founder and CEO of Iristel. "This solution represents the future of Unified Communications, empowering employees to connect effortlessly and efficiently."

Iristel Unite is a cloud-based telephony solution that improves organizational communication. With no hardware purchases or software maintenance required, Iristel Unite increases flexibility and scales to match the dynamic needs of modern businesses.

Iristel is committed to delivering communications solutions that improve collaboration. Integrating with Cloud Connect for Webex Calling further strengthens Iristel's role in reshaping the way businesses engage with their customers. As a Certified Calling Provider for Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, Iristel can extend cloud-native calling capabilities globally, for both commercial enterprise and government sectors. The solution will also be available from Iristel's global resellers.

Iristel services are available for Webex Calling in North America, Kenya, and Romania. Iristel is also a Certified Calling Provider offering Cloud Connect for Webex Calling in Kenya, enhancing communication solutions in the region. This expansion makes it simple for businesses, particularly in underserved regions, to embrace the transformative potential of the cloud and optimize their communication environments.

For more information about Iristel Unite and Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, please visit https://www.iristel.com/business/unite-webex-cloudconnect or contact our media relations department at pr@iristel.com.

About Iristel

Iristel is a globally renowned telecommunications operator that leverages innovation and industry expertise to provide state-of-the-art communication solutions. With a strong commitment to delivering reliable and seamless services, Iristel empowers businesses to connect and communicate effectively in today's dynamic world.

Website: www.iristel.com

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

