Ankored Partners With Positive Coaching Alliance to Streamline Coach Education and Compliance

The strategic partnership integrates Positive Coaching Alliance's renowned educational programs directly into Ankored's compliance platform, allowing youth sports organizations to manage coach training, background checks, and safety requirements in one centralized system. This collaboration aims to develop better coaches while reducing administrative burden by up to 95%, ultimately creating safer, more positive experiences for young athletes.

Ankored is excited to announce its new strategic partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA). This collaboration integrates PCA's renowned coach education directly into Ankored's leading compliance and training automation platform for youth sports organizations, allowing staff and volunteers to level up their coaching skills quickly and easily alongside all their other safety requirements.

"We know that great youth sports experiences start with great, safe coaches. That's why we started Ankored. We solve the compliance and administrative challenges that take time away from what really matters in youth sports - developing young athletes," said Seth Lieberman, CEO of Ankored. "Our partnership with PCA represents a perfect alignment of mission and technology. Together, we're making it significantly easier for organizations to implement PCA's outstanding educational programs while ensuring all safety and compliance requirements are met."

Great coaches aren't born, they are developed. Together PCA and Ankored are on a mission to create safe, exceptional experiences for kids and elevate coaches across youth organizations. Coaches, administrators, and other users can now view and manage all their requirements in one place - PCA course assignments and completion, background checks, specialized training like concussion protocols, and compliance documentation - through our integrated platform.

Coaches completing PCA training on Ankored will also automatically receive access to the hundreds of impactful resources PCA offers to help coaches be successful on and off the field. The partnership also expands digital access to PCA's materials, helping more kids access positive youth sports experiences regardless of their social, geographic, or economic circumstances.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Ankored to expand access to high-quality, character-building online courses for coaches," said Jason Sacks, PCA's Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration with Ankored represents an exciting opportunity to reach even more youth sports organizations and coaches with the tools needed to provide a positive youth sports experience for all kids."

Through this partnership, organizations using Ankored can now access three key courses: Coaching for Winning and Life Lessons, Triple-Impact Competitor, and Coaching with Empathy.

In addition, Ankored customers can easily:

Automatically assign and track completion of PCA's coach education courses

Receive real-time compliance insights through customized reporting

Reduce administrative time spent on training management by up to 95%

Ensure all coaches meet certification requirements before stepping onto the field

Centralize all coaching credentials and training documentation in one secure location

This partnership comes at a crucial time, as youth sports organizations navigate growing safety and compliance demands. By automating administrative tasks and increasing accessibility, PCA and Ankored help organizations focus on their core mission - creating better experiences for millions of young athletes.

About Ankored

Ankored makes youth safety easy with our innovative platform. Through automation, centralized data management, and a comprehensive safety ecosystem, we help sports leagues, parks and recreation departments, and youth organizations keep kids safe, mitigate risk, and cut administrative work by up to 95%. Learn more about Ankored here.

About PCA

PCA's vision is to build a world where every child benefits from a positive youth sports experience with a coach who inspires them to become the best version of themselves in the game and in life. PCA trains coaches and partners with youth sports organizations, parents, sports leaders, and communities to make youth sports more positive, equitable, and accessible to all kids regardless of social or economic circumstances. Learn more about PCA here.

