Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that in under 30 days from President Trump's milestone Executive Order Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, the first wave of 10 mining and exploration projects have been "identified as transparency projects on the Federal Permitting Dashboard to the Permitting Council Acting Executive Director. This is just the beginning-many more projects are expected to be added to the list on a rolling basis over the next few weeks," according to the April 18, 2025, White House announcement.

It further states, "Inclusion on the Permitting Dashboard as a transparency project makes the environmental review and authorizations schedule for these vital mineral production projects publicly available and allows all of these projects to benefit from increased transparency. The public nature of the dashboard ensures that all stakeholders, from project sponsors and community members to federal agency leaders have up-to-date accounting of where each project stands in the review process. This transparency leads to greater accountability, ensuring a more efficient process. Identifying these transparency projects under the Permitting Council's statutory program advances the President's directive to take immediate action to facilitate domestic production of America's vast mineral resources to create jobs, fuel prosperity, and significantly reduce our reliance on foreign nations."

It is important to note that the Trump Administration is taking swift action on bottlenecks in mineral industry's permitting process early on in the administration, that exploration projects in Forest Service jurisdiction are included in this first wave, and declares that this is just the beginning-many more projects are expected to be added to the list on a rolling basis over the next few weeks.

The full announcement made April 18, 2025 by the White House can be found with the following link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/04/trump-administration-advances-first-wave-of-critical-mineral-production-projects/

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, which has a plan of operation permit on the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Company's Dobbin and King Solomon Gold Projects have drill permit applications in progress.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's use of proceeds raised in the Offering. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

