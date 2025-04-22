New collaboration will help support carbon reduction and clean up digital advertising

LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, today announced a partnership with Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, as part of its ongoing commitment to creating a sustainable advertising ecosystem.

The collaboration sees LoopMe integrate Cedara's platform to help brands and agencies reduce the environmental impact of their campaigns. This is achieved through comprehensive carbon emissions measurement for campaigns and Private Marketplaces (PMPs), allowing clients to understand and address their current carbon footprint. This is supported by placement and delivery optimization to remove high carbon-emitting inventory and ensure more environmentally friendly campaigns, while maintaining superior media performance. Clients will also have the ability to compensate emissions from their campaigns through Cedara's Offset Marketplace, a curated collection of third-party verified carbon removal and avoidance projects.

LoopMe has already reduced carbon emissions by 83% across its DSP and Exchange compared to the programmatic average*. This collaboration with Cedara further aligns the company with the Global Media Sustainability Framework (GMSF), the global industry-standard for media emissions measurement developed by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and Ad Net Zero (of which both LoopMe and Cedara are Supporters).

Building on its work to date to achieve net zero emissions, LoopMe and Cedara will also collaborate on the continued measurement and optimization of LoopMe's Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions at an organizational level.

"LoopMe is proud to be a carbon-neutral ad partner and this Cedara integration represents our next phase in helping clients achieve their sustainability goals," says Stephen Upstone, CEO at LoopMe. "Not only will we provide a clearer understanding of campaign carbon emissions, but we'll help brands and agencies take action to reduce their footprint. By working with us, businesses will cut their waste and become greener, without compromising campaign effectiveness."

David Shaw, Co-Founder CEO at Cedara comments, "We're dedicated to accelerating the industry's shift towards a more sustainable outlook. LoopMe is an ideal partner for us as we both share a mutual commitment to shaping a better future for both digital advertising and the planet."

* This benchmark is based on GMSF v1.1. GMSF v1.1 programmatic industry benchmark leverages industry default values from the SRI Alliance Digitale framework, since the GMSF has yet to define default values in their framework. The SRI Alliance Digitale framework has served as the foundation for the GMSF methodology for Digital.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

LoopMe's acquisition of Chartboost underscores its commitment to expand its capabilities and reinforces its position as the leading AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

About Cedara

Cedara, The Carbon Intelligence Platform, is dedicated to decarbonizing the media industry. Through its powerful suite of solutions, Cedara enables media companies to measure and reduce carbon emissions across their operations and advertising campaigns-paving the way toward Ad Net Zero.

By mapping carbon intensity across the entire media supply chain, Cedara equips investment teams with the insights needed to make data-driven, sustainable decisions and drive meaningful decarbonization. Our high-impact approach empowers businesses and their partners to take action, accelerating the transition to a net zero economy.

Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City, with offices in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Australia. Learn more at cedara.io.

