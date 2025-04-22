Free Gardening App Now Available on iOS and Android

Gardeners around the world have a new digital home. Gardenstead, the first-ever social platform built just for gardeners, is now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play-offering a new digital home for a fast-growing global community rooted in wellness, sustainability, and the love of plants.

Launched in beta just last month, Gardenstead already has tens of thousands of users from more than 100 different countries-filling a long-standing gap in the social landscape with a community-first space for gardeners of all experience levels.

Built by Gardeners, for Gardeners

Whether you're growing herbs on a windowsill, nurturing houseplants, or designing a backyard oasis, Gardenstead offers an interactive, personalized space to connect, learn, and grow. Users can exchange tips, check local weather, engage with gardening pros and explore region-specific content tailored to their growing zone.

"There was no online space where gardeners could truly feel at home. We built Gardenstead to change that," said Patrick Vernuccio, Gardenstead Co-founder and global gardening content creator known as The Frenchie Gardener. "This is more than a gardening app-it's a lifestyle community organically rooted in holistic sustainable practices and the love for growing food, plants biodiversity."

Meeting Global Demand for Green Living

Since 2020, home gardening has flourished worldwide, driven by a renewed focus on mental health, sustainability, and connection with nature. Despite this growth, gardening content has remained scattered across general platforms. Gardenstead unites it all under one purpose-built platform-designed specifically for gardeners' needs, interests, and language.

A Creator-Friendly Ecosystem

Gardenstead also answers a growing call from gardening creators who want greater control over how they reach audiences and monetize content. Unlike traditional platforms, Gardenstead is built with creators in mind and will offer:

Exclusive lessons and educational content

Live event promotion and community activations

Sponsored content and brand partnerships

Gardenstead's unique products and revenue-sharing tools will help creators earn sustainably while staying true to the community's values.

Co-Founded by Leading Garden Voices and Visionaries

Gardenstead is Toronto-based platform with a leadership group that includes a unique mix of creators and business leaders:

Patrick Vernuccio The Frenchie Gardener, Content Creator, Strategist, Ex. Netflix Playstation

The Frenchie Gardener, Content Creator, Strategist, Ex. Netflix Playstation Jamie Walton Nettles and Petals, Bestselling Author and Content Creator

Nettles and Petals, Bestselling Author and Content Creator Dave Friesema Investor, Entrepreneur, Formerly, CEO, Sleep Country Canada

Investor, Entrepreneur, Formerly, CEO, Sleep Country Canada Srin Sridharan Investor, Entrepreneur, Chairman, Boundaries North

Investor, Entrepreneur, Chairman, Boundaries North John Barrack Entrepreneur, Lawyer and Florist

Together, they've partnered with a global network of gardening influencers whose combined reach exceeds 5 million followers-providing an instant audience for Gardenstead's launch and continued growth. With a rapidly growing audience, Gardenstead is inviting likeminded brands, and investors to join its journey. The platform presents a rare opportunity to connect with a high-intent, organically engaged community at the forefront of the global gardening movement.

"The growth potential of Gardenstead is incredible. We're tapping into a passionate, global community that's been underserved for too long," said Jamie Walton, Co-founder of Gardenstead.

"Gardenstead is not just another social platform. We are redefining what it means to engage with social media by prioritising slow paced intentional content, real community connections, and environmental impact."

About Gardenstead

Gardenstead is the world's first social media platform dedicated to gardening. It's a digital home where gardeners of all levels connect, share, and grow-plants and friendships alike. Now available on iOS and Android.

Website: www.gardenstead.com

App: Available on iOS Android

Instagram: @gardenstead

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422700867/en/

Contacts:

Media



Greg McIsaac

Junction Communications

greg@junctioncommunications.com

416-458-3591