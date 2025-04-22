Elliott joins JAGGAER to expand customer relationships and drive global sales strategy

JAGGAER, a global leader in source-to-pay and supplier collaboration, today announces the appointment of a new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Joe Elliott. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Elliott will lead JAGGAER's efforts to drive bookings growth and continue to expand customer relationships.

With a background in the manufacturing industry and enterprise sales, Joe brings JAGGAER expertise in vertical market strategies, global sales strategy, and business development with a proven track record of success.

In his role as CRO, Joe will be responsible for revenue generation, optimizing operations for best outcomes, aligning sales and sales support teams, and identifying new opportunities to accelerate growth and customer success. Joe's leadership in refining and implementing JAGGAER's go-to-market strategy will support the company's efforts in aligning sales globally, contributing to long-term success.

"Businesses are navigating fragmented processes, complex global trade dynamics, evolving tariff policies, and increasing supply chain risks. Joe's contribution to the team comes at a critical time that will help drive forward our customer relationship objectives. As we continue to trace our growth trajectory globally, Joe will energize the sales teams and create new opportunities," said JAGGAER CEO Andy Hovancik.

"Stepping into the role of Chief Revenue Officer is a values-driven decision rooted in opportunity, people, and purpose. This is the largest concentration of forward-thinking minds in the industry-people with a relentless passion for solving hard problems and creating real value. The future of sourcing and supply is being redefined-and I'm excited to help lead the charge," comments Joe Elliott, CRO at JAGGAER.

