Digitunity Releases New Case Study on Expanding Computer Access in Rural Mississippi

Coahoma and Warren Counties highlight a sustainable, community-driven model for increasing digital readiness and opportunity.

Digitunity, a national nonprofit focused on closing the digital divide through expanding computer ownership, has released a new case study about its recent work in Coahoma and Warren Counties, Mississippi. The report details a collaborative effort to expand computer ownership, digital skills training, and affordable internet in rural communities that face some of the country's highest rates of digital disconnection.

In partnership with the Mississippi Broadband Association (MSBA) , AT&T, and local community organizations, Digitunity helped distribute refurbished laptops and fostered sustainable pathways to computer ownership. By combining computer access with digital literacy instruction and localized support, the initiative helps build a community-centered model known as a Sustainable Device Ecosystem .

"We know that access to a computer is more than a convenience; it's a gateway to opportunity," said Scot Henley, Executive Director at Digitunity . "This case study shows what's possible when communities come together to build their own digital future."

The need is urgent. In 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 1 in 4 households in Mississippi lacked access to a large-screen computer or relied only on a smartphone for internet connectivity. That figure rose to 39% in Coahoma County, while in Warren County, 25.3% of households faced the same barrier.

Digitunity's work in Mississippi reflects its role as a field catalyst, helping rural communities create systems they can adopt, sustain, and lead independently. The model documented in this case study offers a replicable framework for practitioners, funders, and policymakers focused on long-term digital access strategies.

Key Highlights from the Case Study

As of January 2025, more than 500 refurbished laptops have been distributed or are scheduled for deployment across Coahoma and Warren Counties through various community-driven initiatives outlined in the case study.

Community-based pathways to computer ownership were integrated with workforce development and digital skills training through local institutions

Launch of a Digital Opportunity Fund reinvests in local access and training

The full case study is available now on Digitunity's website.

About Digitunity

Digitunity is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to make owning a computer possible for everyone. For over 40 years, Digitunity has been engaged in the work of shaping and strengthening systems to address computer ownership among those impacted by the digital divide. Through generating and placing donated computers with organizations serving people in need, supporting a national practitioner network, and providing strategic advisory support to states and cities, Digitunity works to create sustainable solutions that make computer ownership possible for all.

