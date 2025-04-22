Boehringer Ingelheim Invests in Sustainable Aviation Fuels

At Boehringer Ingelheim, every day is Earth Day because we're continuously working to reduce our environmental footprint while serving the patients that need us. Logistics play a key role in this effort.

In 2024, we collaborated with our supplier, Kuehne+Nagel to use Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) made from used vegetable cooking oil, meeting high sustainability standards.

Switching to SAF helps both our companies reduce the environmental impact of our logistics on the planet. This pilot project already achieved a reduction of approximately 8,000 tons of CO2 emissions in just one year.

This initiative promotes "smarter logistics" and demonstrates the importance of collaboration in driving sustainability. Uwe Krämer, Boehringer's Head of Global Logistics Network & Performance Management agrees with this stating, "This is an example of how smart collaboration in logistics can drive progress towards a more sustainable future."

Did You Know?

Earth Day, celebrated every year on April 22, raises awareness about long-term ecological sustainability. It marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement's birth in 1970. In 2016, the United Nations chose Earth Day to sign the Paris Agreement, a significant climate accord. This year's theme, "OUR POWER, OUR PLANET," encourages global unity behind renewable energy and aims to triple clean electricity generation by 2030.

Explore our other stories from 2024 in Imagine: our sustainability story hub, where we strive to make a positive impact not only for our environment but also for our people and animals.

