DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Conditional agreement for the sale of CDM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Conditional agreement for the sale of CDM 22-Apr-2025 / 14:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION Announcement pursuant to UK Listing Rule 7.3 For immediate release 22 April 2025 R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") REA is pleased to announce that the company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), has today entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of REA Kaltim's wholly owned subsidiary, PT Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM"), to PT Teladan Prima Agro Tbk ("Telen") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes a significant transaction under the UK Listing Rules and, accordingly, this announcement is being made as required pursuant to UK Listing Rule 7.3 "Notification of significant transactions". This announcement includes the additional information required pursuant to UK Listing Rule 7.3.1R and UK Listing Rule 7.3.2R. Highlights -- REA Kaltim has agreed the sale of CDM to Telen, valuing CDM's business (on the basis of exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2024) at an estimated USD23.8 million. -- Realisation of that value will reduce the continuing group's debt, further strengthening the group's balance sheet. -- Completion of the Transaction will result in the continuing group's oil palm plantings being more geographically concentrated, allowing for the group's resources and management time to be further focused on its core assets. -- The parties are working towards a completion date of 4 June 2025, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as described below. Background CDM is a wholly owned subsidiary of REA Kaltim and is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia on land holdings comprising 9,784 fully titled hectares and additional land areas, subject to completion of titling, of 5,454 hectares. The latter area principally consists of land originally zoned for use under the Indonesian transmigration scheme and held by CDM pursuant to a licence (now lapsed but proposed to be renewed) issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Transmigration. Within CDM's land holdings, 4,193 hectares were classified at 31 December 2023 as planted with oil palms, of which 3,150 hectares were within the fully titled areas and 1,043 hectares were outside those areas. During 2024, 940 hectares outside the fully titled areas were transferred, or agreed to be transferred, to cooperative schemes (known in Indonesia as "plasma schemes") for the benefit of local villages in the areas adjacent to CDM's land areas. Lying some 70 kilometres to the north-west of REA Kaltim's central administrative area, the CDM estate is the most outlying estate within the REA Kaltim group. Whilst the estate has the potential to become a high quality estate, further investment in flood control and infrastructure and several more years of good upkeep will be needed to realise that potential. The transfer of the planted areas to plasma schemes referred to above has resolved longstanding disagreements between CDM and local villages regarding allocation of plasma plantings but, prior to that resolution, such disagreements represented an additional uncertainty affecting the company's interest in CDM. Against this background and having regard to the need to reduce group indebtedness, the directors concluded during 2023 that the group should pursue a sale of CDM. In November 2023 the company reached an agreement with DSN for a further investment by the DSN group in REA Kaltim and, in conjunction with that agreement, granted the DSN group a priority right, for a limited period, to acquire CDM on an agreed basis. However, DSN concluded, and confirmed in June 2024, that it would not exercise its priority right. Following that decision, the company sought alternative offers for CDM but the one offer received was at a price that the directors considered too low. The directors therefore decided to defer further negotiations for the sale of CDM until the issue of plasma allocations to local villages had been progressed. With this now the case, and with the benefits of recent improvements to upkeep standards becoming visible, REA Kaltim has been able to reach agreement with Telen for the sale of CDM to Telen on terms that value the business of CDM at close to the value that was reflected in the priority right granted to DSN. Telen is an Indonesian agribusiness, listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. It manages and cultivates some 60,500 hectares of oil palm plantations (including plasma land) in East Kalimantan and operates six palm oil mills. Telen also operates a renewable energy business, currently focused on utilising palm oil waste as fuel to generate electricity. The Transaction Pursuant to the sale and purchase agreement, further details of which are set out Appendix 1 (Terms of the sale and purchase agreement), REA Kaltim has agreed (a) to capitalise the outstanding loan balance of USD7.7 million owed by CDM to REA Kaltim at 31 December 2024 and (b) to subscribe further shares in CDM for an aggregate subscription price equal to the amount required by CDM to meet the statutory severance benefits due to employees of CDM in respect of the termination of their employment deemed to occur by operation of Indonesian law on completion of the Transaction, and to sell the whole of the enlarged issued share capital of CDM to Telen for a cash consideration to be calculated by reference to the formula set out in paragraph 2 of Appendix 1 (Sale and purchase agreement) which, if applied at 31 December 2024, would have resulted in a cash consideration of USD9.2 million. The net balance (if any) of monies advanced by REA Kaltim to CDM to fund expenditure between 1 January 2025 and completion of the sale and purchase agreement will be waived. Such amount is not expected to exceed the amount payable by CDM to Bank Mandiri by way of interest and repayments of principal in respect of the Bank Mandiri loan the subject of material contract 2.2(b) in Appendix 4 (Additional information). The Transaction is conditional upon, amongst other things: a. completion of the agreed capitalisations of debt as referred to above; b. Bank Mandiri consenting to the Transaction and agreeing to release guarantees that have been provided by the company and REA Kaltim in respect of the loan provided by Bank Mandiri to CDM; and c. the statutory severance benefits due by operation of Indonesian law to employees of CDM on completion of the Transaction having been duly paid. The parties are working towards a completion date of 4 June 2025. A further announcement will be released at completion in compliance with UK Listing Rule 7.3.3R. Financial considerations The consideration receivable by REA Kaltim for the enlarged issued share capital of CDM and the release of the liability for the loan provided by Bank Mandiri to CDM, net of the estimated cost of employee severance payments, will realise a value for CDM's business pursuant to the Transaction which, if calculated by reference to exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2024, would have amounted to an estimated USD23.8 million before expenses (which are expected to amount to USD0.1 million) made up as follows: USD'000 2,800* fully titled planted hectares at USD8,000 per hectare 22,400 Value attributed to other assets (excluding plantation related assets) less liabilities (other than amounts 2,254 owed to REA Kaltim and Bank Mandiri) and provision for employee retirement benefits) of Rp 36.4 billion Estimated cost of severance payments (855) 23,799 Representing Consideration for the enlarged share capital of CDM 9,186 Release of liability for Bank Mandiri indebtedness 15,468 Estimated cost of severance payments (855) 23,799 * The 350 hectare shortfall on the 3,150 hectares previously treated as planted within the fully titled areas reflects the low stands of oil palm in the 350 hectares as a result of palms having been lost during flooding and not yet resupplied.

Further financial information relating to CDM is included in Appendix 3 (Financial information re CDM).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)