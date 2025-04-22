Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
22.04.25
08:07 Uhr
0,772 Euro
-0,003
-0,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 15:39 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Conditional agreement for the sale of CDM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Conditional agreement for the sale of CDM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Conditional agreement for the sale of CDM 
22-Apr-2025 / 14:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
Announcement pursuant to UK Listing Rule 7.3 
 
For immediate release 
22 April 2025 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
REA is pleased to announce that the company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), 
has today entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of REA Kaltim's wholly owned subsidiary, PT Cipta Davia 
Mandiri ("CDM"), to PT Teladan Prima Agro Tbk ("Telen") (the "Transaction"). 
The Transaction constitutes a significant transaction under the UK Listing Rules and, accordingly, this announcement is 
being made as required pursuant to UK Listing Rule 7.3 "Notification of significant transactions". This announcement 
includes the additional information required pursuant to UK Listing Rule 7.3.1R and UK Listing Rule 7.3.2R. 
Highlights 
   -- REA Kaltim has agreed the sale of CDM to Telen, valuing CDM's business (on the basis of exchange rates 
  ruling at 31 December 2024) at an estimated USD23.8 million. 
   -- Realisation of that value will reduce the continuing group's debt, further strengthening the group's 
  balance sheet. 
   -- Completion of the Transaction will result in the continuing group's oil palm plantings being more 
  geographically concentrated, allowing for the group's resources and management time to be further focused on its 
  core assets. 
   -- The parties are working towards a completion date of 4 June 2025, subject to the satisfaction of certain 
  conditions as described below. 
Background 
CDM is a wholly owned subsidiary of REA Kaltim and is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East 
Kalimantan in Indonesia on land holdings comprising 9,784 fully titled hectares and additional land areas, subject to 
completion of titling, of 5,454 hectares. The latter area principally consists of land originally zoned for use under 
the Indonesian transmigration scheme and held by CDM pursuant to a licence (now lapsed but proposed to be renewed) 
issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Transmigration. 
Within CDM's land holdings, 4,193 hectares were classified at 31 December 2023 as planted with oil palms, of which 
3,150 hectares were within the fully titled areas and 1,043 hectares were outside those areas. During 2024, 940 
hectares outside the fully titled areas were transferred, or agreed to be transferred, to cooperative schemes (known in 
Indonesia as "plasma schemes") for the benefit of local villages in the areas adjacent to CDM's land areas. 
Lying some 70 kilometres to the north-west of REA Kaltim's central administrative area, the CDM estate is the most 
outlying estate within the REA Kaltim group. Whilst the estate has the potential to become a high quality estate, 
further investment in flood control and infrastructure and several more years of good upkeep will be needed to realise 
that potential. The transfer of the planted areas to plasma schemes referred to above has resolved longstanding 
disagreements between CDM and local villages regarding allocation of plasma plantings but, prior to that resolution, 
such disagreements represented an additional uncertainty affecting the company's interest in CDM. Against this 
background and having regard to the need to reduce group indebtedness, the directors concluded during 2023 that the 
group should pursue a sale of CDM. 
In November 2023 the company reached an agreement with DSN for a further investment by the DSN group in REA Kaltim and, 
in conjunction with that agreement, granted the DSN group a priority right, for a limited period, to acquire CDM on an 
agreed basis. However, DSN concluded, and confirmed in June 2024, that it would not exercise its priority right. 
Following that decision, the company sought alternative offers for CDM but the one offer received was at a price that 
the directors considered too low. The directors therefore decided to defer further negotiations for the sale of CDM 
until the issue of plasma allocations to local villages had been progressed. 
With this now the case, and with the benefits of recent improvements to upkeep standards becoming visible, REA Kaltim 
has been able to reach agreement with Telen for the sale of CDM to Telen on terms that value the business of CDM at 
close to the value that was reflected in the priority right granted to DSN. 
Telen is an Indonesian agribusiness, listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. It manages and cultivates some 60,500 
hectares of oil palm plantations (including plasma land) in East Kalimantan and operates six palm oil mills. Telen also 
operates a renewable energy business, currently focused on utilising palm oil waste as fuel to generate electricity. 
The Transaction 
Pursuant to the sale and purchase agreement, further details of which are set out Appendix 1 (Terms of the sale and 
purchase agreement), REA Kaltim has agreed (a) to capitalise the outstanding loan balance of USD7.7 million owed by CDM 
to REA Kaltim at 31 December 2024 and (b) to subscribe further shares in CDM for an aggregate subscription price equal 
to the amount required by CDM to meet the statutory severance benefits due to employees of CDM in respect of the 
termination of their employment deemed to occur by operation of Indonesian law on completion of the Transaction, and to 
sell the whole of the enlarged issued share capital of CDM to Telen for a cash consideration to be calculated by 
reference to the formula set out in paragraph 2 of Appendix 1 (Sale and purchase agreement) which, if applied at 31 
December 2024, would have resulted in a cash consideration of USD9.2 million. 
The net balance (if any) of monies advanced by REA Kaltim to CDM to fund expenditure between 1 January 2025 and 
completion of the sale and purchase agreement will be waived. Such amount is not expected to exceed the amount payable 
by CDM to Bank Mandiri by way of interest and repayments of principal in respect of the Bank Mandiri loan the subject 
of material contract 2.2(b) in Appendix 4 (Additional information). 
The Transaction is conditional upon, amongst other things: 
 a. completion of the agreed capitalisations of debt as referred to above; 
 b. Bank Mandiri consenting to the Transaction and agreeing to release guarantees that have been provided by 
  the company and REA Kaltim in respect of the loan provided by Bank Mandiri to CDM; and 
 c. the statutory severance benefits due by operation of Indonesian law to employees of CDM on completion of 
  the Transaction having been duly paid. 
The parties are working towards a completion date of 4 June 2025. A further announcement will be released at completion 
in compliance with UK Listing Rule 7.3.3R. 
Financial considerations 
The consideration receivable by REA Kaltim for the enlarged issued share capital of CDM and the release of the 
liability for the loan provided by Bank Mandiri to CDM, net of the estimated cost of employee severance payments, will 
realise a value for CDM's business pursuant to the Transaction which, if calculated by reference to exchange rates 
ruling at 31 December 2024, would have amounted to an estimated USD23.8 million before expenses (which are expected to 
amount to USD0.1 million) made up as follows: 
                                                        USD'000 
2,800* fully titled planted hectares at USD8,000 per hectare                           22,400 
Value attributed to other assets (excluding plantation related assets) less liabilities (other than amounts   2,254 
owed to REA Kaltim and Bank Mandiri) and provision for employee retirement benefits) of Rp 36.4 billion 
Estimated cost of severance payments                                      (855) 
                                                        23,799 
 
Representing 
Consideration for the enlarged share capital of CDM                               9,186 
Release of liability for Bank Mandiri indebtedness                                15,468 
Estimated cost of severance payments                                       (855) 
                                                         23,799 * The 350 hectare shortfall on the 3,150 hectares previously treated as planted within the fully titled areas reflects the low stands of oil palm in the 350 hectares as a result of palms having been lost during flooding and not yet resupplied.

Further financial information relating to CDM is included in Appendix 3 (Financial information re CDM).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.