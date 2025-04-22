Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
22.04.25
08:07 Uhr
0,772 Euro
-0,003
-0,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposal to extend the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026

Finanznachrichten News

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposal to extend the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposal to extend the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 
22-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA") 
 
Proposal to extend the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 issued by REA from 30 June 2026 to 31 
December 2028 
In its annual report published on 17 April 2025, the company announced a proposal to improve the maturity profile of 
its debt by inviting holders of the USD27 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 issued by REA (the "dollar 
notes") to roll over their dollar notes to 31 December 2028. 
Any such extension to the redemption date for the dollar notes would require the approval of the holders of the dollar 
notes (the "noteholders"), to be sought by way of an extraordinary resolution (the "extraordinary resolution") proposed 
at a general meeting of noteholders. In its annual report, the company also announced that it was at an advanced stage 
of negotiations as regards obtaining the support of the largest holder of dollar notes to the proposal, subject to 
agreement as regards further details. 
REA is now pleased to announce further details of the proposed rollover, namely that: 
 a. arrangements be put in place whereunder any noteholder who wishes to realise their holding of dollar 
  notes on the current redemption date of 30 June 2026 is offered the opportunity so to do at par (the "sale 
  facility"); and 
 b. if the proposed extension of the redemption date for the dollar notes becomes effective, noteholders who 
  do not elect to take advantage of the sale facility ("qualifying noteholders") receive a fee (the "rollover fee") 
  in an amount equal to: 
(1% + 2A) x B 
where: 
A is the percentage amount (if any) by which the 180 day Average Secured Overnight Financing Rate published by the 
Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 23 June 2026 exceeds 4.5 per cent (and nil if such rate does not exceed 4.5 per 
cent); and 
B is the nominal amount of dollar notes held by the qualifying noteholder at 6.00 pm on the business day prior to the 
date of the general meeting to be convened to consider the extraordinary resolution, 
to be paid in cash on 30 June 2026. 
In conjunction with the rollover, REA also proposes that the extraordinary resolution includes a further provision 
sanctioning an amendment to the trust deed constituting the dollar notes to permit the capital of REA to be reduced by 
up to an aggregate amount of USD20 million by the cancellation of share premium account. This would allow REA, subject to 
securing other necessary approvals, to increase its distributable reserves by reducing its share premium account 
without a further consent from the noteholders. 
REA intends that a circular, setting out further details of the proposals and convening the general meeting to consider 
the extraordinary resolution, (the "circular") will be posted to noteholders in September of this year, concurrently 
with the publication of REA's half yearly results. 
The largest holder of dollar notes, holding in aggregate, through two subsidiaries, USD17,570,000 nominal of dollar 
notes, has now undertaken to REA that, provided that the circular is issued prior to 31 October 2025, it will procure 
that its subsidiaries vote in favour of the extraordinary resolution and do not elect to take advantage of the sale 
facility. 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD8BTF36 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 383761 
EQS News ID:  2120976 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120976&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.