DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: REAH plc warrants

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: REAH plc warrants 16-Jul-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Warrants to subscribe ordinary shares in the capital of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "REA warrants") REA announces that, pursuant to the terms of the warrant instrument dated 1 April 2020, the final subscription date for exercise of the REA warrants was 15 July 2025. Accordingly, and as notified to holders of outstanding REA warrants in April 2025, all subscription rights in respect of the REA warrants have now lapsed. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 396112 EQS News ID: 2170714 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170714&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)