WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 08:01
0,980 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
R.E.A. Holdings plc: REAH plc warrants

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: REAH plc warrants 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: REAH plc warrants 
16-Jul-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Warrants to subscribe ordinary shares in the capital of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "REA 
 
warrants") 
 
  
 
REA announces that, pursuant to the terms of the warrant instrument dated 1 April 2020, the final subscription date for 
exercise of the REA warrants was 15 July 2025. Accordingly, and as notified to holders of outstanding REA warrants in 
April 2025, all subscription rights in respect of the REA warrants have now lapsed. 
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 396112 
EQS News ID:  2170714 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170714&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
