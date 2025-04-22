BitradeX, a next-generation AI-powered digital asset trading platform, has announced the successful completion of its £12 million Series A funding round, led by Bain Capital. The capital will support BitradeX's global compliance expansion, the development of its AI Strategy Labs, and continued investment in its core technology stack.

Founded in 2022, BitradeX is committed to redefining the digital asset trading experience through intelligent automation, rigorous compliance, and a user-first design. The platform is best known for its proprietary ARK Trading Model, an AI-native engine built on trillion-parameter architectures that integrates advanced techniques from DeepSeek and Qianfan for high-frequency crypto trading.

The ARK model currently achieves over 90% short-term trend prediction accuracy and has delivered annualized returns of 120%-180% in live market conditions. By combining real-time on-chain activity, macro data, sentiment indicators, and market volatility, ARK executes trades with millisecond latency and dynamic risk calibration.

In a major innovation, BitradeX introduced the industry's first AI-yield-powered Protection Pool, a dual-layer mechanism that autonomously absorbs losses and redistributes excess yields to ensure principal and fixed-income coverage. Unlike traditional insurance-based exchanges, BitradeX embeds capital protection directly into its reward model. The Protection Pool is publicly auditable and seeded with 100 BTC in reserve capital.

On the compliance front, BitradeX holds both a UK FCA crypto license and a US MSB license, operating under institutional-grade custody frameworks, a five-tier risk control system, and a $20 million contingency reserve. These measures enable BitradeX to offer transparent, secure, and compliant services to retail and professional users alike.

Looking ahead, the platform plans to launch AI Strategy Labs in key markets including London, Hong Kong, and Singapore within the next 6 months. These hubs will allow developers and institutions to access and customize the ARK model through open APIs under a "Strategy-as-a-Service" framework opening the door to fully modular and programmable crypto trading systems.

BitradeX is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer for the next generation of AI-native finance, delivering predictable performance, automated execution, and built-in protection all on a globally compliant foundation. If you're interested in collaborating or communicating with Bitradex, please contact us at support@bitradex.com.

