L A M Y: LAMY Unveils GenZ Financial Literacy Initiative Powered by User-Generated Content and Creator Economy Tools

LAMY (OTC PINK:LMMY), a trailblazing edtech company dedicated to transforming children's financial education through gamified and immersive learning, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative focused on empowering GenZ users to learn, create, and teach financial knowledge through user-generated content (UGC) and creator economy tools integrated into its flagship TwoPlus1® platform.

Empowering the Next Generation of Digital Financial Creators

The new initiative enables TwoPlus1® users to design interactive financial stories, simulations, and virtual assets, which can be shared with peers within the platform's safe and educational environment. By allowing young users to create their own content - whether it's a virtual business plan, budgeting challenge, or a digital real estate investment simulation - LAMY fosters deep, active learning through creative expression.

Building a Creator-Led Financial Learning Community

LAMY is also introducing a creator recognition system, where top-performing user educators and designers can receive platform rewards and digital certifications. This incentivized system transforms financial literacy from passive consumption into participatory learning, encouraging kids not only to learn financial concepts but to apply and explain them to others.

"Our mission has always been to democratize financial education. With this initiative, we go one step further by turning our learners into creators," said Zhang Shengwu, CEO of LAMY. "This new wave of peer-to-peer financial learning is where the future lies - not just learning about the economy, but building one inside the platform."

Highlights of the Initiative:

Content Creation Tools: Drag-and-drop editors for simulations, virtual storyboards, and challenge design

Peer-Learning Community: Safe, moderated sharing environment where users can post their creations

Creator Incentives: Platform tokens, NFT badges, and public showcases for standout contributions

Educational Impact: Fosters deep understanding, leadership, and soft skills like communication and financial reasoning

Vision for the Future: Financial Literacy as a Social, Creative Journey

LAMY's new direction positions TwoPlus1® not just as a digital classroom, but as a collaborative community where the line between learner and educator is blurred. The platform's next phase will integrate AI-powered assistance to support creators, enhance content discoverability, and provide personalized feedback loops.

Investment Highlights:

User Engagement Growth: UGC functions have been shown to increase platform stickiness by over 60% in comparable ecosystems

Scalable Content Model: Shifts part of content generation to users, reducing cost and expanding relevance

Social Learning Dynamics: Community interaction reinforces long-term knowledge retention

Monetization Upside: Creator tools open up new in-app purchase pathways and sponsorship models

About LAMY Inc.

LAMY Inc. (OTC PINK: LMMY) is a next-generation edtech company committed to reshaping how children learn about finance, resource management, and global citizenship through gamified education. Its flagship product, TwoPlus1®, combines artificial intelligence, virtual economies, and interactive storytelling to deliver dynamic, personalized learning experiences. By bridging gameplay and real-world skills, LAMY aims to nurture a new generation of global citizens empowered with knowledge, creativity, and social responsibility.

