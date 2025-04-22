Exalate Launches Connector for Freshdesk, Bringing Seamless Escalations and Smarter Cross-Team Collaboration

Exalate, a leading integration platform, has officially launched its Exalate for Freshdesk connector-bringing powerful, AI-assisted two-way synchronization to the Freshworks ecosystem. Freshdesk users can now sync support tickets across development, IT, and operations teams without ever leaving their tool of choice.

This connector enables teams to automate ticket flows between Freshdesk and platforms like Jira, Azure DevOps, ServiceNow, Salesforce, GitHub, Zendesk, and more-customized to fit each team's exact needs.

"Customer issues don't follow org charts," said Francis Martens, CEO of Exalate. "They cut across tools, teams, and even companies. We built this connector to reflect how real collaboration works: flexible, fast, and secure. Our AI helps you set things up faster. But control stays in your hands."

The release addresses a longstanding pain point in customer service workflows: the lack of flexible integrations between support tools and the systems used by development, IT, or operations teams. In many organizations, moving information between tools is still a manual process-prone to error and context loss. Exalate solves this by treating integration as a shared conversation, not a one-way relay.

Built for Complexity, Without the Complexity

Exalate for Freshdesk allows teams to define what should be synchronized (comments, priorities, attachments, custom fields), when it should happen (via triggers), and how the sync behaves (via scripting). The system is decentralized, meaning each side of the connection controls its own rules, which is especially useful for cross-company collaboration or secure environments.

AI suggestions assist with initial setup and ongoing maintenance, enabling teams to build and manage complex syncs more efficiently-reducing reliance on technical support and making it easier to scale integrations as business needs evolve.

Filling a Gap in Freshdesk's Ecosystem

While Freshdesk has native integrations and third-party connectors, many of them are limited to basic one-way data sharing or lack customization. Exalate's release positions itself at the intersection of flexibility and automation, appealing to teams with complex workflows or regulatory requirements.

Use cases include:

MSPs syncing Freshdesk tickets to client-side tools

Internal IT teams routing requests to dev platforms like Jira

Customer success teams tracking issue resolution across tools

The release includes both freemium access for basic needs and enterprise-grade packages for advanced requirements. Implementation begins immediately through in-product purchasing, with AI guidance available throughout setup.

Exalate is a leading provider of integration solutions focused on enabling seamless collaboration across teams and organizations. Its unique decentralized architecture gives teams full control over their data exchanges while maintaining flexibility to adapt to various use cases.

Learn more at www.exalate.com.

