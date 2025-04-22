Cascale Podcast Season Spotlights Consumer Goods Supply Chain Decarbonization

"Source of Good" interviews experts - including Lewis Perkins of Aii - on sustainable transformation to a low-carbon economy.

With a thematic focus on consumer goods supply chain decarbonization, the new season of Cascale's "Source of Good" podcast reflects the nonprofit organization's commitment to combat climate change. Kicking off with Lewis Perkins of Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), released today, "Source of Good" will share actionable insights and inspiring stories that drive the urgent transformation needed in the consumer goods industry. Across 10 bi-weekly, 20-minute episodes, listeners will discover how innovative companies - including Tapestry, Primaloft, ITL, Hirdaramani, and more - use Cascale's Higg Index tools and other pioneering practices with the aim to achieve a 45% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030, ultimately aligning with a 1.5°C future.

"Our work with Cascale is about more than metrics - it's about building momentum for real, lasting change," said Lewis Perkins, president at Aii. "Together, we're shaping a shared roadmap to help our industry cut emissions. I'm inspired by what's possible when we align around bold action and collective responsibility for a better industry and healthier planet."

Building on the inaugural season successes - including a conversation with Rick Ridgeway, legendary mountaineer, environmentalist, writer, and Cascale co-founder - "Source of Good" set the standard for industry dialogue on sustainable practices. With subscribers in over 50 countries, listeners can find the podcast on all major streaming platforms and follow the journey of industry change through each insightful episode.

"By spotlighting supply chain decarbonization, we're addressing one of today's most urgent challenges-while sharing powerful stories of transformation. These episodes showcase tangible strategies that inspire collective action and demonstrate how our industry can unite for a sustainable future," said Lee Green, vice president of Marketing & Communications at Cascale.

"Source of Good" is produced by Hueman Group Media, a Webby-winning media company that produces high-caliber podcasts for social change and impact. The show is hosted by Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff, Cascale's communications director and a former journalist. "Source of Good" is available on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and more.

For more information about Cascale and to listen to the Source of Good podcast, visit cascale.org/resources/podcast/ or join our email mailing list here.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire