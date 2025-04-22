Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent drill results from its ongoing reverse circulation drill program at the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for drill holes GC25-47 to GC25-49, totalling 499.9m.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-49 intersected 30.48m of 9.05 g/t Au within 62.49m of 4.73 g/t Au. This hole included 7.62m of 12.11 g/t Au, 12.19m of 12.40 g/t Au and 1.52m of 39.1 g/t Au.

Hole GC25-47 intersected 33.52 m of 5.46 g/t Au within 50.29m of 3.76 g/t Au. This hole included 4.57m of 12.05 g/t Au and 10.67m of 8.54 g/t Au.

Hole GC25-48 intersected 28.96 m of 6.02 g/t Au within 41.15m of 4.33 g/t Au. This hole included 4.67m of 19.04 g/t Au and 1.53m of 10.70 g/t Au.

Based on these results and the results from GC24-34 (42.8m of 2.50 g/t - Released January 23, 2025) there appears to be a significant higher-grade zone developing at northeast part of the Tyro Main Zone

Assays are pending for an additional 7 completed drill holes (approximately 1,533m) and the drill program is ongoing.

"The results from these three holes in the northeastern portion of the Tyro Main Zone have defined a new high-grade zone with a current drilled strike extent of approximately 100m. The current results suggest that this higher-grade zone plunges to the northeast toward the Frisco Graben, stated CEO Quentin Mai. "These three high-grade intercepts are expected to have a significant impact on building a maiden resource at Tyro, which is on patented ground in the southwestern US."

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To

(m) Width

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) GC25-47 79.25 129.54 50.29 3.76 incl. 79.25 117.35 38.10 4.86 incl. 82.30 115.82 33.52 5.46 incl. 86.87 91.44 4.57 12.05 and incl. 99.06 109.73 10.67 8.54 GC25-48 83.82 124.97 41.15 4.33 incl. 83.82 112.78 28.96 6.02 incl. 88.39 106.68 18.29 8.89 incl. 91.34 96.01 4.67 19.04 and incl. 103.63 105.16 1.53 10.70 GC25-49 80.77 143.26 62.49 4.73 incl. 100.58 131.06 30.48 9.05 incl. 102.11 109.73 7.62 12.11 incl. 102.11 106.68 4.57 15.57 and incl. 117.35 129.54 12.19 12.40 incl. 124.97 126.49 1.52 39.10

Notes:

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 60% of downhole width.





Figure 1: Isometric View of the northeast part of the Tyro Main Zone, including historical and current drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/249347_fa18a652c46359b1_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Grade x Thickness Long Section of the Tyro Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/249347_fa18a652c46359b1_003full.jpg

Notes:

Drill holes GC21-13 to GC21-16 released October 25, 2021 (link here)

Underground chip-channel sampling results released April 28, 2022 (link here)

Drill holes GC23-23 to GC23-28 released February 28, 2023 (link here)

Surface trench results released July 11, 2024 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-30 to GC24-31 released January 15, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-29, GC24-32 to GC24-36 released January 23, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-38 and GC25-39 released March 19, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-37, GC25-40 and GC25-41 released April 3, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-42 to GC25-46 released April 16, 2025 (link here)





Figure 3: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/249347_fa18a652c46359b1_004full.jpg

Summary

Initial work conducted by the Company since 2020, including mapping, trenching and drilling (core and RC) has identified a high-grade component to the NE Tyro veins. High variability in the gold values suggested a higher-grade gold event enveloped by broader zone of <2g/t Au. Core Hole GC24-34 (42.8m at 2.5 g/t Au) identified strongly banded chalcedony-adularia veins and stockwork hosting values in excess of 10 g/t Au in a broad package of strongly altered (quartz + chlorite) wall rock.

Holes GC25-47 through -49, as described below, reveal that the broad zone of sub-parallel veins and intervening veinlets dips steeply to the southeast and appears to coalesce into a broad vein/breccia flanked by quartz stockwork (holes reported here). The mineralized package, defined by Holes GC25-47, -48 and -49, increases in width to the northeast and likely above where the veins are suspected to coalesce. The current drill sections suggest a moderate to steep northeast plunge toward the Frisco Graben.

The H1 2025 drill program has been designed to provide the data necessary for a potential maiden resource from the Tyro Main Zone and complete an initial test of the Frisco Graben, while at the same time, increasing the Company's understanding of the mineralization. The program is currently planned for 5,000m but may expand based on success and available funds. The results in this release are from three holes (500m), an additional 7 drill holes have been completed, and assays are pending (approximately 1,553m). Drilling is ongoing.

Hole GC25-47

Hole GC25-47 was drilled to test the zone about 65m below Hole GC21-14 (35.2m @ 1.26 g/t Au) or about 100m below surface vein exposures (Figure 4). A broad package of vein was observed over 50m at 3.76g/t Au and hosted a more intensely veined zone with 38.1m at 4.86 g/t Au. Logging suggests two discrete veins or breccia bodies within weak to moderate quartz veinlets.





Figure 4: Hole GC25-47 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/249347_fa18a652c46359b1_005full.jpg

Hole GC25-48

This hole was drilled to determine if the broad zone observed in Hole GC25-47 continued to the southwest and beneath Hole GC24-34 (42.8m @ 2.5g/t Au). The hole traversed the zone about 65m below Hole GC24-34 revealing a narrower package of vein and adjacent quartz stockwork (Figure 5). The primary vein/breccia consists of 13.72m at 10.49 g/t Au within a broader zone of weak to moderate quartz veinlets (41.15m at 4.33g/t Au). The narrower width here is consistent with the merging of the surface veins into a better defined 'trunk' vein.





Figure 5: Hole GC25-48 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/249347_fa18a652c46359b1_006full.jpg

Hole GC25-49

This hole was drilled to traverse mineralization observed in GC25-47 about 40m to the northeast and beneath shallow historical surface workings. Geologic mapping suggests that the vein system here is constrained to a couple NE-trending structures with diminished intervening veinlets. Trench 11 identified 7.29g/t Au over 4.2m (Figure 6). Hole GC25-49 traversed a broad zone of quartz veinlets enveloping chalcedony-adularia-calcite veins which contained 4.73g/t Au over 62.49m. The central zone, dominated by vein and vein breccia, consisted of 30.48m @ 9.05 g/t Au. In section, the zone is similar to Hole GC25-47 (Figure 4) but consistent with the parallel veins merging at depth. Proposed drilling aims to test this coalescing as a component to the broad widths and high gold grades observed in these three holes. Better drill definition may provide additional indications to the plunge of this zone.





Figure 6: Hole GC25-49 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/249347_fa18a652c46359b1_007full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of 15cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 3 to 5kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

