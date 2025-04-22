France installed 1. 4 GW of solar in the first quarter of 2025, bringing its cumulative PV capacity to 23. 5 GW by the end of March. From pv magazine France French grid operator Enedis has revealed that around 1,407 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-March period. By comparison, the nation added 956 MW in the fourth quarter of 2024 and around 1 GW in the first quarter of 2024. The country reached 23. 5 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March 2024. "This growth will continue if the sector is not hindered and if public decision-makers remain ...

