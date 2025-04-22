Simplilearn Partners with Workforce Edge to Expand Access to Industry-Leading Certification Programs

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has announced a new partnership with Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc. This collaboration will grant Workforce Edge partner employees access to Simplilearn's comprehensive suite of online training programs.

These programs include AWS cloud certifications, Agile and Scrum Master certification training, AI and machine learning, Cybersecurity, Project Management, and more - all designed to provide the skills needed to succeed in today's fast-evolving job market, while helping them stay competitive and advance in their careers.

Simplilearn's online training programs are specifically tailored to professionals seeking to upskill in cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity, Agile methodologies, and AI. Emphasizing practical, hands-on learning, the programs are developed in collaboration with leading industry experts and institutions to ensure they meet the current demands of the job market.

Workforce Edge is an education benefits management platform that supports employers in connecting employee aspirations with organizational goals, helping create a competitive advantage for businesses. As of December 31, 2024, Workforce Edge had a total of 76 corporate agreements.

The partnership with Workforce Edge further extends Simplilearn's mission to make professional development accessible to all individuals, regardless of location or schedule. The flexibility of Simplilearn's online courses allows employees to balance their education with their professional responsibilities, empowering them to take control of their career growth.

Workforce Edge partner employees will be eligible to enroll in Simplilearn's online programs immediately.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "We are pleased to partner with Workforce Edge to provide professionals with the tools and resources needed to advance their careers. Our comprehensive suite of live online cohort-driven programs in emerging technologies like Gen AI and critical professional skills is meticulously designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic workforce. We equip professionals with flexible, high-quality learning options to thrive in an increasingly fast-paced and evolving business environment."

"We are proud to collaborate with Simplilearn to offer our partner organizations and their employees access to premier professional development resources," said Karl McDonnell, President and CEO, Strategic Education. "This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering employees with the skills and knowledge they desire to grow their careers and drive organizational success."

Strategic Education supports more than 1,300 employer partners in their efforts to upskill and retain their workforce and provides a suite of groundbreaking education solutions to help employers stay one step ahead of their competition. Workforce Edge serves as a solution to help employers offer their workforce higher education options that are customizable, relevant, innovative and affordable. Since launching in January 2021, Workforce Edge has partnered with many industry-leading employers to help administer tuition assistance benefits.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is a leading digital economy skills training provider. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training through 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and academic leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

