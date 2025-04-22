Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.04.2025 16:06 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

[22.04.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.04.25IE000LZC9NM05,043,332.00USD038,169,657.347.5683
22.04.25IE000DOZYQJ73,628,783.00EUR021,033,837.085.7964
22.04.25IE000GETKIK81,935,016.00GBP019,579,749.8210.1187
22.04.25IE000XIITCN5616,779.00GBP04,952,592.968.0298

© 2025 PR Newswire
