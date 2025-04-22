Oukitel Earth Day 2025: Enjoy 30% Off the P1000 Plus and Power a Greener Future

Oukitel, a global leader in innovative energy solutions, introduces the P1000 Plus, the most compact and powerful 1024Wh power station in its class. Designed for those who demand peak performance, this rugged powerhouse delivers a remarkable 1800W output, ensuring unwavering reliability for home backup, off-grid projects, and outdoor adventures. The P1000 Plus delivers clean, quiet, and uninterrupted power, helping users tackle any challenge with confidence while aligning with Earth Day 2025's mission for a more sustainable and greener future.

Oukitel P1000 Plus

Outdoor emergency power supply with the fast charging

Filling a crucial gap in the market, this device combines massive power capacity, multiple ports, and blazing-fast charging into one portable solution. With its built-in UPS, it removes the worry of power outages, keeping users connected and stress-free.

Experience Unmatched Power and Reliability With 1024Wh Capacity

The P1000 Plus is in a league of its own, leaving all competitors behind with its superior battery technology. With an impressive 1024Wh capacity and a robust 1800W output, it effortlessly powers almost 99% of household devices from everyday essentials to high-demand appliances. Engineered with military-grade LiFePO4 batteries, it offers up to 4,000 charge cycles while retaining 80% of its original capacity, ensuring reliable performance for 10 years.

The Ultimate Compact Power Companion for Every Adventure

The P1000 Plus is built for ultimate portability, packing exceptional power into a compact 12 kg (26.46 lbs) frame, 30% lighter than competing 1000Wh units. Measuring just 13.6 × 8.9 × 9.3 inches, it fits effortlessly into tight spaces like a car trunk or RV compartment. The ergonomic handle ensures a secure, comfortable grip for easy transport. More than just a power station, the P1000 Plus is crafted for seamless convenience, designed to keep pace with every step of users' adventures.

Unleash Incredible Speed With 1200W AC Blazing-Fast Charging

The lightning-fast 1200W AC charging reaches 80% in just 39 minutes, minimizing downtime and keeping everything powered up for action. In addition to AC charging, the P1000 Plus offers versatile charging options, including solar, car, and dual AC and solar charging. With various AC and DC outlets, it effortlessly powers up to 10 devices simultaneously, meeting the needs of the entire family with ease. During power outages, it automatically switches to UPS mode in just 10ms, ensuring essential devices continue to run smoothly without risking data loss.

Whisper-Quiet Power, Smart Control for Seamless Living

The P1000 Plus operates at an ultra-quiet 29 dB, quieter than a soft library murmur, ensuring a noise-free environment whether users are working, sleeping or enjoying the outdoors. For a truly intuitive experience, the P1000 Plus also features smart app control, allowing users to effortlessly monitor and control charging status directly from their smartphones.

From April 18-30, 2025, the OUKITEL P1000 Plus is available for just $419 with 30% off. Take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to own a game-changing power station.

