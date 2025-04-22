Alphastar Capital Management Appoints Co-Presidents to Lead the Next Era of Growth

Derek Gubala is the first-announced Co-President for the successful registered investment adviser (RIA) firm.

Alphastar Capital Management is proud to announce a bold step forward in its evolution with the appointment of Co-Presidents to lead the firm into the future.

We are thrilled to welcome Derek Gubala as Co-President. In this role, Derek will oversee key relationship functions across the business, including business development and marketing - with a focus on advisor growth programs, coaching, and strategic partnerships.

Derek brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including over a decade in the Independent RIA space. He most recently served as Director of Business Development at Brookstone Capital Management, a $10B RIA based in the Greater Chicago area. His proven leadership, deep industry knowledge, and strong advisor relationships are exactly what Alphastar needs to drive its next phase of expansion.

"I am incredibly honored to step into this new role at Alphastar. This is a pivotal moment filled with opportunity to reshape ourselves in a highly competitive industry. Together, we are going to reimagine what's possible, move faster, think bigger, and create a first-class experience that leaves a lasting impact for our advisor partners. The future is bright, and I can't wait to get started."

- Derek Gubala, Co-President

Derek will serve alongside a soon-to-be-announced Co-President who will lead the Investment Management, Technology, Compliance, and Operations functions. Together, they will form a complementary and dynamic leadership team with a shared mission: to accelerate Alphastar's growth and position it as a premier force in the Independent RIA landscape.

Brian Williams, Managing Partner of Alphastar Capital Management and Co-CEO of Financial Independence Group, shared his enthusiasm for the appointment:

"Derek is a seasoned veteran in the Independent RIA space, and we are excited to welcome him to Alphastar as Co-President. His knowledge and leadership will make an immediate impact on our advisors and internal team. He will be instrumental in continuing to build Alphastar into a market-leading independent RIA."

Stay tuned for the official announcement of Derek's counterpart in the coming weeks.

About Alphastar Capital Management, LLC

As an all-encompassing registered investment adviser (RIA), Alphastar Capital Management offers multi-disciplined institutional asset management, sales and marketing, training, technology, support, and savvy 401(k) solutions. Alphastar strives to lead the next generation of RIA firms by providing unparalleled service, support, and world-class investment strategies. This offers multiple competitive advantages to our investment advisor representatives in the field. For more information, please visit www.AlphastarCM.com.

