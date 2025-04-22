Americas Generators, Inc.: Americas Generators Named Official Scania and FPT Iveco Service Dealer in Florida

Expanded Capabilities Bring Faster Turnaround and Factory-Certified Support to Florida-Based Customers

Americas Generators, a leading supplier of industrial generators and power solutions, is proud to announce its official designation as a certified service dealer for both Scania and FPT Iveco engines in the state of Florida. This new status further strengthens the company's commitment to supporting mission-critical operations with world-class service and access to premium engine brands.

With this designation, Americas Generators is now authorized to perform warranty service, diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs on a wide range of Scania and FPT Iveco engines used in power generation and industrial applications. The company will also stock and supply genuine OEM parts, ensuring faster turnaround times and optimal engine performance for customers across the region.

Scania, known for its robust and fuel-efficient engines, and FPT Iveco, a global leader in innovative powertrain technologies, are trusted worldwide for powering heavy-duty and commercial equipment. Americas Generators' new service dealer status enables Florida-based customers to receive certified support locally without the delays and challenges of shipping equipment or coordinating with out-of-state service providers.

"Our team is honored to join the Scania and FPT Iveco service networks," said Eric Johnston, CEO of Americas Generators. "This is a major milestone that reflects our commitment to offering more than just equipment-we deliver long-term value through service, support, and technical expertise. Our customers can now count on us not only for their generator needs but also for the ongoing performance and care of their Scania and FPT Iveco engines."

To meet the requirements of this designation, Americas Generators has invested in extensive factory training for its technicians, as well as advanced diagnostic tools and service infrastructure. Whether customers require preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, or major engine overhauls, the company is fully equipped to handle the job with speed and precision.

As a trusted name in the power generation industry, Americas Generators supports a diverse customer base including government agencies, commercial facilities, construction firms, agricultural operations, and international contractors. This new partnership with Scania and FPT Iveco enhances the company's ability to serve that market with comprehensive power solutions and responsive technical support.

Customers in Florida and beyond can now contact Americas Generators for authorized service, parts, and expert guidance for Scania and FPT Iveco engines used in generator sets and other applications.

For more information or to schedule a service appointment, visit www.americasgenerators.com or call +1 (305) 592-6800.

About Americas Generators

Americas Generators is a veteran-founded business headquartered in Miami, Florida. As the manufacturer of Triton Power generators, the company specializes in commercial and industrial power solutions. With a strong focus on in-stock inventory, customized builds, and top-tier components, Americas Generators serves customers worldwide with reliable products and expert support. Their offerings include diesel and natural gas generators, transfer switches, fuel tanks, trailers, and custom power systems built to meet the demands of government, commercial, and international projects.

