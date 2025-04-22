Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital Expands Commercial Mortgage Trading Platform With Key Hire

Brean Capital (Brean) is pleased to announce the hiring of Joe Accurso to lead the firm's Construction Loan (CL) and Project Loan (PL) trading initiatives. This strategic expansion further strengthens Brean's position in the commercial mortgage market.

Joe brings a wealth of experience and a deep network of relationships in the CL/PL space. Prior to joining Brean, Joe was an instrumental member of the Construction and Project Loan trading team at Jefferies, where he developed a strong reputation for excellence and market insight. His expertise will be key in broadening Brean's capabilities and delivering enhanced value to clients nationwide.

"We're thrilled to have Joe on the Brean team," said Rob Fine, CEO of Brean Capital. "He's a consummate professional in the CL/PL space with a strong following, and will be a great addition to Brean's commercial mortgage market and sales platform."

Joe Accurso added, "I'm excited to join Brean at such a dynamic time for the market. The firm's entrepreneurial spirit and strong platform make it the ideal place to grow the CL/PL business and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Brean Capital continues to build on its commitment to offering best-in-class execution and market leadership across all areas of structured finance and fixed income trading.

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed, US Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://www.breancapital.com/.

