Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital Expands Commercial Mortgage Trading Platform With Key Hire

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Brean Capital (Brean) is pleased to announce the hiring of Joe Accurso to lead the firm's Construction Loan (CL) and Project Loan (PL) trading initiatives. This strategic expansion further strengthens Brean's position in the commercial mortgage market.

Brean Capital

Brean Capital

Joe brings a wealth of experience and a deep network of relationships in the CL/PL space. Prior to joining Brean, Joe was an instrumental member of the Construction and Project Loan trading team at Jefferies, where he developed a strong reputation for excellence and market insight. His expertise will be key in broadening Brean's capabilities and delivering enhanced value to clients nationwide.

"We're thrilled to have Joe on the Brean team," said Rob Fine, CEO of Brean Capital. "He's a consummate professional in the CL/PL space with a strong following, and will be a great addition to Brean's commercial mortgage market and sales platform."

Joe Accurso added, "I'm excited to join Brean at such a dynamic time for the market. The firm's entrepreneurial spirit and strong platform make it the ideal place to grow the CL/PL business and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Brean Capital continues to build on its commitment to offering best-in-class execution and market leadership across all areas of structured finance and fixed income trading.

About Brean Capital, LLC
Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed, US Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://www.breancapital.com/.

Contact Information

Robert Fine
Chief Executive Officer
rfine@breancapital.com
(212) 702-6500

.

SOURCE: Brean Capital, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.