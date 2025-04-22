Monarch Air Group, LLC: Monarch Air Group Offset All Flights for 2024

This Earth Day, the company is celebrating our planet by taking actions to protect it.

Monarch Air Group, a leading provider of private jet charter services, is emphasizing its commitment to sustainability during Earth month. The company is proud to announce it reached its goal of offsetting all flights from 2024 as part of its initiative to decrease carbon emissions and protect the environment. These efforts directly contributed to fund renewable energy projects.

Monarch Air Group's latest accomplishment highlights its continued commitment towards ethical business practices and operations. The company is also the first private jet brokerage to earn accreditation by the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA) Sustainable Flight Department Program in 2022, which promotes industry sustainability best practices.

This Earth Day and beyond, Monarch Air Group has demonstrated a major advancement towards eco-conscious aviation. The company remains committed in its pledge to operate ethically and sustainably while maintaining its leadership position in the industry. Monarch CEO David Gitman said, "We are on track to reach company goals." He added: "Success isn't just about reaching new heights, it's about how responsibly we get there."

For more information about Monarch Air Group, visit https://monarchairgroup.com.

Contact:

Christine Liriano, Director of Public Relations & Marketing

CL@monarchairgroup.com

(954) 829-3200

SOURCE: Monarch Air Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire