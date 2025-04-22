CS Diagnostics Corp.: CS Group Announces the Valuation of MEDUSA Surface Disinfectant at USD 513 Million

CS Group announced the completion of a comprehensive valuation for its proprietary smart surface disinfectant, MEDUSA. The valuation conducted as of April 1, 2025 estimates the fair market value of these rights at USD 513 Million reflecting the significant growth potential and competitive advantages of the MEDUSA product line.

CS Group is advancing discussions with healthcare providers, facilities management companies, and distribution partners that cover North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia/Pacific to accelerate market entry and bring MEDUSA to global audiences.

The surface disinfectant market is expected to grow from USD 5.46 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.84 Billion by 2030 driven by heightened awareness of infection prevention. CS Group's strategic valuation estimates MEDUSA can capture up to 3% market share by 2030 through focused B2B and retail channel expansion.

Thomas Fahrhöfer, President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp. mentioned:

"Where competitors sell volume through frequent reapplication, we deliver efficiency through lasting protection. This translates to real cost savings for facility managers and a superior value proposition in the market "

Mohammad EsSayed, Vice President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., commented:

"MEDUSA requires reduced application frequency in high-traffic environments delivering cost and labour savings. With regulatory approvals progressing and a clear path to commercialization, we are confident that MEDUSA can capture meaningful market share while delivering value to our partners and end-users."

About MEDUSA

MEDUSA (https://medusa-sdp.com/) is a Smart disinfectant Product designed to meet the highest standards of hygiene and safety. From rapid-acting Alcohol-based formulas to gentle Alcohol-free options, MEDUSA delivers robust protection, uncompromising efficacy, and eco-conscious formulas to safeguard your spaces.

Proven Effectiveness Against:

Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococcus hirae

Fungi: Candida Albicans

Viruses: SARS-COV2, Covid families, Influenza families, and various Enveloped viruses

About CS Diagnostics Corp.

CS Diagnostic Corp. is a global healthcare innovation company committed to advancing medical diagnostics through innovation and precision technology. With a strong foundation in research and a global vision, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information please visit: https://csinterpharm.ae/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/MEDUSA-Evaluation.pdf, https://medusa-sdp.com/, https://csdcorp.us/ or email: media@csdcorp.us

