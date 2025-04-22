Program will connect early-stage AI, IoT, and AR/VR companies with Mitel's unified communications ecosystem to address unique challenges in sectors like healthcare, retail, and hospitality

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, and L-SPARK, Canada's leading software accelerator, today announced the launch of the Mitel Unified Communications Accelerator, Powered by L-SPARK Select. The program provides a unique opportunity for early-stage Canadian and European companies specializing in AI, IoT, and AR/VR-powered innovations to integrate their applications and services with Mitel solutions. With a specific focus on healthcare, retail, and hospitality verticals, participants will be positioned to drive market awareness and address an increasing demand for hybrid unified communications (UC) solutions across these industries.

In today's fast-paced world, businesses must adapt quickly to changing environments. As a global leader in business communication and collaboration, Mitel's hybrid portfolio meets customer needs by offering a blend of cloud and on-premises solutions tailored for each client, delivering flexibility, scalability, and exceptional control. Those selected will have the opportunity to demonstrate a proof-of-concept of their Mitel-integrated solution, driving early visibility to Mitel's partner community and opening a channel for solution feedback for the L-SPARK participants. The resulting solutions will ultimately unlock the potential of emerging technologies that drive everyday value for Mitel's more than 70 million users.

"Mitel has a long and proud history of innovation, and we are thrilled to partner with L-SPARK on this transformative program," said Luiz Domingos, Mitel CTO. "With the emergence of AI and a drive towards digital transformation across sectors, we are entering a new era for communications solutions. We look forward to working with a group of talented innovators to develop applications that will further enhance the value of unified communications by delivering meaningful impact in industries where connectivity is critical."

"This program represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between groundbreaking technologies and practical, scalable solutions," said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director of L-SPARK. "L-SPARK Select was created to enable this type of deep collaboration."

The program is part of L-SPARK Select, a corporate accelerator platform designed to facilitate collaboration between early-stage companies and industry leaders. Selected companies will have access to Mitel's new low-code/no-code Workflow Studio to integrate their applications into Mitel systems, including the AI-powered customer experience management platform, Mitel CX. The five-month program will also match companies with an experienced mentor along with support from the L-SPARK team to accelerate their business growth.

How to Apply:

Startups interested in participating in the Mitel Unified Communications Accelerator can apply through the L-SPARK website. Applications are open until June 16, 2025, and the program is expected to begin on August 6, 2025

About Mitel

Mitel is a global leader in business communications, providing businesses with advanced communication, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With more than 70 million users across over 100 countries, Mitel empowers organizations to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, with the flexibility and choice they need to thrive, both now and for the future. Through proven experience and innovative solutions, Mitel delivers communications without compromise. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mitel.

About L-SPARK

L-SPARK is Canada's leading Software accelerator, dedicated to driving corporate collaboration through its L-SPARK Select programs. By fostering connections between startups and established industry leaders, L-SPARK helps emerging companies accelerate their growth and bring innovative solutions to market.

