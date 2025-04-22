Whittier Trust Expands Presence in Southern California with New San Diego Office

Whit Batchelor, from Whittier Trust's Newport Beach Office, is set to lead the expansion, strengthening client and community bonds within the region.

Whittier Trust is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in San Diego, reinforcing its deep commitment to serving clients in the region with a local, personalized approach. With a legacy rooted in Southern California, Whittier Trust has long advised clients and worked closely with charitable organizations based in San Diego. This expansion is a direct result of the wealth management company's continued growth in the region.

"Our decision to establish a full-time presence in the San Diego area reflects both the incredible growth we've seen here and the deep trust San Diego's most successful families have placed in us for decades," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Our expansion into San Diego is also a reflection of our long-standing ties to the community," said David Dahl. "The Whittier family has a deep history in the region, and we are proud to strengthen our presence here, not just to better serve our clients, but to be closer to the charitable organizations and causes we have supported for years."

Whittier Trust's commitment to San Diego extends beyond wealth management, as the firm actively supports a variety of local organizations integral to the community. This includes the Helen Woodward Animal Center, which promotes animal welfare and pet adoption services; Scripps' Mericos Eye Institute and Whittier Diabetes Institute, advancing medical research and patient care; the San Diego-Imperial Council of the Boy Scouts of America, fostering leadership and service among youth; and the University of San Diego, where Whittier Trust contributes to higher education and leadership development initiatives.

Leading the new San Diego office is Whit Batchelor, newly appointed Executive Vice President, Client Advisor and San Diego Regional Manager. A longtime leader in Whittier Trust's Newport Beach office known for his dedication and accessibility to clients, Batchelor has worked extensively with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families in San Diego, crafting tailor-made, multi-generational wealth management strategies. His leadership ensures a seamless transition for existing clients while setting the stage for further growth in the region.

"With this new office in San Diego, I am eager to build upon the legacy of trust, integrity and boutique service that Whittier Trust has cultivated for generations," said Batchelor. "I look forward to expanding our connections within the community, enhancing our ability to serve clients locally with tailored financial strategies and contributing to the vibrant culture of San Diego."

Complimenting this milestone of growth, this year also marks the 25th anniversary of Whittier Trust's Seattle Office. The firm also recently opened offices in Menlo Park and West Los Angeles and relocated its headquarters to a larger space in Pasadena to accommodate an increasing number of experienced professionals dedicated to serving a growing client base. As Whittier Trust continues to grow, its focus remains on providing the highest level of personalized service through a relationship-driven, client-first approach.

The office will be located at: 12770 El Camino Real, Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92130, twenty miles north of Downtown San Diego in Del Mar.

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire