TEQT is an all-equity ETF Portfolio solution that helps investors gain exposure to stocks in developed markets around the world in a low-cost and efficient way. The suite of all-in-one ETF Portfolios at TDAM provides investors a simple and efficient way to invest in a diversified portfolio with the stock / bond mix of their choice in a single product.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) is a leading asset manager in Canada with an expanding global presence. We offer an extensive history of innovative solutions designed to provide better risk-adjusted returns with a long track record in integrating public and private market capabilities.

