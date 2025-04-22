SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Announces Completion of 2023 and 2024 Year End Audits: Completion of FYNN AI Technology Consolidation; Removal of $8,358,356.16 in Future Liabilities; Shareholder Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE), a Fintech incubator company focused on acquisition and support of commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce the following:

Completion of audited financials for 2023 and 2024 SME Entertainment is pleased to announce our auditing team at RBSM has completed our 2-year audit. The year end financials have been filed and approved by our PCAOB auditing team. This marks a major milestone for SMC Entertainment.

Technology Platform Consolidation. SMC has completed the consolidation of all its current and legacy technologies (Fyniti, Chaintrade AI, and AI Advisor) under one technology platform called FYNN AI. FYNN AI currently has over 3000 active free users and now provides in depth research on all US equities, Canadian equities, Indian equities, Forex, and 57,000 Crypto currencies. We will continue to streamline our research product and plan to add in Australia and UK securities by June 30, 2025. The Company is working on a new business model employing a "razor and razor blade" strategy for marketing our FYNN AI platform. The research will be offered for free, and revenue will be generated on the conversion onto our FYNN AI trading platform and by licensing our platform on a white label basis to other companies.

Unwinding the Chaintrade Acquisition and The Cancellation of $8,358,356.16 in Future Liability. As reported in our March 28, 2025 8-K, on March 17, 2025, the Company filed a lawsuit (Case No. A-25-914825-C) in the District Court of Clark County Nevada, against Chaintrade, Ltd. ("Chaintrade") and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, FYNX, Inc. ("FYNX") related to certain representations and warranties made by Chaintrade in the Acquisition Agreement dated May 30, 2024, the closing of which occurred on July 21, 2024.

On April 18, 2025, the Nevada Court ruled in favor of SMC, and issued an Entry of Stipulation and Order for Dismissal under which the Acquisition Agreement dated May 30, 2024 was unwound and terminated, and the $8,000,000 Promissory Note issued to Chaintrade, in exchange for Chaintrade assets which were not delivered, was cancelled due to lack of consideration, which also cancelled $358,356.16 in accrued interest The parties further agreed that subject to the express terms of the Settlement Agreement dated March 7, 2025, all claims, counterclaims, crossclaims and affirmative defenses by and between the Settling Parties were dismissed with prejudice.

Updated on Our Planned Name Change and Symbol Change. On July 9, 2024, SMC filed Schedule 14C with the Securities and Exchange Commissionto disclose its plan to change its corporate name from SMC Entertainment, Inc. to "Fyntechnical Innovations Inc." and its stock trading symbol from SMCE to "FYNN". SMC is pleased to announce that it filed its corporate action with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") in February to effectuate the name and symbol change, and that SMC will continue to work with FINRA to provide all information needed to complete the corporate action process, which has not yet been approved by FINRA. In the meantime, the Company has been using and maintaining www.fyntechnical.com as its main website.

"We are pleased with the initial rollout and development of FYNN AI" stated Erik Blum CEO. "We continue to concentrate on building our foundation. Our greatest asset is the size of our community and the people interacting with FYNN. We have decided to remove the membership fee on the platform. This will allow free usage to anyone looking to expand their financial knowledge base. We continue to work to expand our AI footprint and we are in discussions with multiple defi trading platforms to find the right fit for our community. I look forward to continuing to work to increase shareholder value and execute on behalf of Fyntechnical."

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com or www.fyntechnical.com. SMC operates with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bateau Asset Management and Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc.

Bateau Asset Management is a boutique investment manager founded in 2016 based in Australia with offices in Singapore. The company follows an absolute-return investment philosophy and a multi-manager approach to investing. To learn more, go to www.bateauam.com.au.

Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc. is a Fintech platform developer founded by veteran Wall Street technologists and investment bankers who worked for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America (Merrill Lynch) and Citigroup. Fyniti has a clear focus on developing disruptive technologies in the Wealth Management and capital markets domains. Fyniti owns the IQ Engine and EBT Technology which combine to provide AI driven Quantitative investing and AI based Basket Trading platforms. For more information, visit fyniti.com.

Press Release Contact:

Erik Blum

Chief Executive Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

or

Ron Hughes

Chief Operations Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

ron.hughes.operations@gmail.com

360-820-5973

