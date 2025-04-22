Sassy Sundae LLC Earns Prestigious BBB Accreditation

The Luxury Dog Jewelry Brand Reinforces Its Commitment to Trust, Transparency and Customer Satisfaction With Official Recognition From the Better Business Bureau

Sassy Sundae LLC, a luxury brand specializing in handcrafted dog necklaces, proudly announces its official accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, exceptional customer service, and premium-quality dog jewelry made in the USA for style-conscious dog owners.

Luxury Jewelry for Dogs



"For me, the BBB has always symbolized honesty, accountability, and trust," said Caroline Kirby, founder of Sassy Sundae. "Achieving accreditation shows our customers that we're not just here to sell beautiful dog necklaces - we stand behind craftsmanship and deliver an exceptional experience."

The BBB evaluates businesses on principles such as transparency, customer trust, and ethical operations. This accreditation validates Sassy Sundae as a trustworthy and dependable brand within the dog fashion and accessories industry.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sassy Sundae offers luxury dog necklaces that combine durability with high-end style. Each necklace - whether bold, gold-tone Cuban link chains or elegant silver-tone designs - is handcrafted in California and designed to make dogs stand out with confidence and class. With collections tailored for small, medium, and large dogs, Sassy Sundae brings timeless fashion to the canine world.

Sundae, the company's Chief Barketing Officer, had a message for the pack:

"Woof! We're not just making dog necklaces - we're raising the bar for how dogs everywhere shine. Getting BBB accredited shows that humans can trust us as much as dogs already do. If your pup loves turning heads, you're in the right place!"

Sassy Sundae continues to lead the market in handcrafted luxury dog necklaces made in the USA and is now officially accredited by the Better Business Bureau. This BBB accreditation is the latest milestone in the brand's mission to become the go-to destination for high-quality, fashionable dog jewelry. For dog owners who want to combine luxury with loyalty, Sassy Sundae offers the perfect blend of style, service, and substance.

Discover the full collection at https://sassysundae.com.

