Secure Controls Framework Council LLC: The Secure Controls Framework Council Announces Launch of Registered Provider Organization Designation for SCF Conformity Assessment Program

The Secure Controls Framework (SCF) Council announced the official launch of the SCF Registered Provider Organization (SCF RPO) designation as part of the broader SCF Conformity Assessment Program (SCF CAP). This new recognition enables professional services firms to be formally acknowledged as trusted advisory partners within the SCF CAP ecosystem, supporting organizations as they implement SCF controls and prepare for SCF certification assessments.

The SCF RPO designation provides consulting and implementation organizations with an opportunity to deliver SCF-focused services to a growing base of clients seeking to improve cybersecurity readiness and compliance. SCF RPOs assist organizations in adopting the SCF, aligning their cybersecurity practices with SCF CAP requirements, and accelerating their overall certification preparedness. This designation reflects an organization's demonstrated expertise, professionalism, and commitment to advancing cybersecurity maturity through use of the SCF.

"This organization-level designation represents an important milestone for the SCF ecosystem. The SCF RPO offers high-value partners a clear path to support certification efforts, while helping organizations build sustainable cybersecurity programs," said Tom Cornelius, Founder of the SCF.

The launch of the SCF RPO program builds on a series of recent announcements from the SCF Council and The Cyber AB related to the ongoing development of the SCF CAP. The SCF CAP provides a standardized, scalable certification approach that enables organizations to demonstrate cybersecurity maturity against multiple frameworks.

In December 2024, the SCF Council named The Cyber AB as the exclusive Accreditation Body (AB) for the SCF Conformity Assessment Program. In January 2025, the organizations jointly released the official roadmap for SCF-based certification assessments. Currently, the SCF CAP supports certification readiness for NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0, with planned expansion to include additional regimes such as HIPAA, NIST SP 800-171 R3, Zero Trust, and EU DORA.

"The SCF RPO designation complements the shared vision of building a trusted and competent ecosystem of implementation professionals to assist companies pursuing SCF-CAP certification," said Matthew Travis, CEO at The Cyber AB.

SCF RPOs gain access to a variety of benefits, including priority placement in the SCF Marketplace, specialized training and technical support, early adopter incentives, and enhanced GRC integration tools. Organizations interested in becoming an SCF RPO can learn more and apply by visiting this website.

The SCF Council publishes the Secure Controls Framework (SCF) under a Creative Commons licensing model, which is available to organizations free of charge. The SCF serves as a "framework of frameworks," simplifying and unifying cybersecurity and data protection controls. It provides a scalable method for organizations to address both their compliance obligations and security needs, helping them operationalize cybersecurity, risk management and third-party governance.

The SCF Council is dedicated to simplifying the complex landscape of cybersecurity and data protection controls. The SCF meta-framework integrates multiple standards into a holistic control set, allowing organizations to operationalize cybersecurity and manage risk with a straightforward approach.

Founded in 2020, The Cyber AB is a Maryland-based, independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that provides accreditation services for cybersecurity conformity regimes. The Cyber AB also serves as the exclusive accreditation body for the U.S. Department of Defense Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program.

