Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Sigma America is pleased to announce the official launch of Sigma-sponsored television series View Finders, season 3, now available nationwide through PBS syndication. The series, distributed by APT, follows the photographic journeys of co-hosts Chris Greer and Paul Daniel, as they explore and photograph beautiful scenery and landscapes throughout the United States.

View Finders creates an approachable entertainment experience through a combination of photography, travel, adventure, education, conservation and music. Viewers are invited to join Chris and Paul as they travel across the United States exploring the nation's national parks and natural wonders, educating the audience about critical ecological conservation efforts through fun and lighthearted adventures while capturing the world through their Sigma lenses and showing their individual approaches to photography.

As professional photographers, Chris and Paul capture locations like Acadia National Park, the Golden Isles of Georgia, the Ted Turner Reserve of Vermejo while discussing the importance of light, composition, and timing -- appealing to new and experienced photographers alike. While photography is used as the primary motivating factor to visit these scenic locations throughout the United States, this travel show serves as a love letter and showcase of our planet's natural environmental beauty to a wide PBS audience.

Each episode features educational content from experts such as national park rangers, historians, and ecologists with background in the show's featured locations. Integral to the program are the soundtracks, including musicians ranging from Van Morrison to Billy Strings, and many more working to capture creative energy through the show.

In View Finders, Chris and Paul seek to be ambassadors for the art of photography and attract new people to this art form; View Finders is meant to serve as a gateway to an understanding and appreciation of the greater world around us.

Episodes are beginning to air on PBS nationwide (check your local listings), but episodes may now be streamed immediately from the PBS App and PBS.org. Sigma Corporation is a sponsor of View Finders.





Information

Sigma Corporation Press Center|https://press.sigmaphoto.com/

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage Sigma's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow us on social media.

