Spain's grid ran entirely on renewable energy for the first time on April 16, with wind, solar, and hydro meeting all peninsular electricity demand during a weekday. Five days later, solar set a new record, generating 20,120 MW of instantaneous power - covering 78. 6% of demand and 61. 5% of the grid mix. From pv magazine Spain Spain's grid operator Red Eléctrica has confirmed that renewable energy sources fully met electricity demand across the country's peninsular system for the first time on April 16. Wind generated 256 GWh, accounting for 45. 8% of total output. Solar followed with 151 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...