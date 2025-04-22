Digital Health Market Size to Reach $946.04 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 22.2% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 946.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of mHealth apps with the rapid penetration of smartphones globally, a rise in preventive and personalized healthcare and favorable government infrastructure for telehealthcare. Moreover, a growing number of wearable devices that can track various health parameters and the affordable cost of digital healthcare have also fueled the market growth. Digital health tools assist patients in monitoring their health, adhering to treatment plans, and improving communication with healthcare providers.

The rising costs of conventional healthcare, which may require physical visits to hospitals or diagnostic centers, are also a major factor in the increasing adoption of digital healthcare, leading to the growth of the market. The extensive use of mobile devices and tablets facilitates easy access to telemedicine services and health apps. This technological integration enables individuals to track their health and obtain medical consultations remotely. For instance, in Indonesia, Halodoc, a mobile-based platform partnering with the Indonesian Health Ministry, combines telemedicine and pharmacy delivery, offering video consultations with doctors and providing medication delivery within 40 minutes.

The advantages of adopting digital health are numerous, such as remote monitoring, improved medication adherence, and enhanced communication between doctors and patients. Digital wearables allow patients to keep track of their vital signs or other critical health data in real time. To illustrate, in April 2025, Apple Inc. revealed plans to upgrade its AirPods with ambient light sensors that have health monitoring capabilities, such as motion detectors, temperature monitors, blood oxygen, and heart rate tracking. In addition, Parky, an Apple Watch app, monitors symptoms such as tremors and dyskinesia for Parkinson's disease.

The digital health industry is growing worldwide because it can make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective. Big companies are entering new markets, local startups are expanding, and technology is being adapted to different needs. To ensure smooth progress, teamwork, national plans, and solutions for issues such as data security, unequal access to technology, and comprehensive regulatory guidelines are essential. Government efforts to support digital healthcare worldwide are helping the industry expand significantly. For instance, the Federal Health IT Strategy (2024-2030) seeks to improve healthcare services via technology, with an emphasis on health equity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and expanding broadband access.

Digital Health Market Report Highlights:

The ongoing advancements in the digital health industry are simplifying the adoption process of digital tools for both patients and physicians/healthcare providers.

The services segment contributed the maximum revenue share of 37.9% in 2024. This large share is attributed to the demand for advanced software solutions and platforms, including Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and Electronic Health Records (EHRs), as well as the growing need for updates and training necessary to utilize them effectively.

The tele healthcare segment led the market with a revenue share of 45.0% in 2024. This growth is attributed to rising smartphone penetration, increasing adoption of these technologies by both patients and healthcare providers.

The patient segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2024, owing to more focused healthcare now on patient needs and increased awareness of managing health among individuals.

North America dominated globally in terms of revenue share of 37.7%, owing to favorable government initiatives, increased healthcare IT expenditure, and emergence of startups, among others.

List of Key Players in the Digital Health Market

Telefónica S.A.

Epic Systems Corporation

QSI Management, LLC

AT&T

AirStrip Technologies

Google, Inc.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Orange

Softserve

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corporation

CISCO Systems, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Oracle Cerner

Veradigm

McKesson Corporation

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Vodafone Group

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

