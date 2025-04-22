Anzeige
AECI Limited - Notice of AGM

AECI Limited - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE00000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company or the Group)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Further to the announcement published on Wednesday, 26 February 2025 pertaining to the publication of the Group's audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements (AFS) for the year ended 31 December 2024, notice is hereby given to shareholders that the 101st annual general meeting of the shareholders of AECI (AGM) will be held at AECI Place, 24 The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 at 09:00 (SAST) to transact the business as more fully set out in the notice of AGM.

The notice of AGM, incorporating, inter alia, a form of proxy and the Group's audited consolidated and separate AFS for the year ended 31 December 2024, will be distributed to shareholders today, Tuesday, 22 April 2025. The notice of AGM is available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/results-reports-presentations.phpresults. AECI's integrated report and governance report (incorporating the King IV application statement) are expected to be made available on or about Wednesday, 30 April 2025. Further details in this regard will be published in due course.

Shareholders or their proxies may participate in the AGM electronically and if they wish to do so, should make application by email to the Group Company Secretary (cheryl.singh@aeciworld.com) by no later than 09:00 (SAST) on Friday, 23 May 2025, in order for the Group Company Secretary to provide the shareholder or such shareholder's proxy with details as to how to access the AGM by way of electronic participation.

The salient details of the AGM are as follows:

Issuer name

AECI Limited

Type of instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN

ZAE000000220

JSE share code

AFE

Meeting type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting venue

AECI Place, 24 The Woodlands, Woodland Drive, Woodmead, Sandton, 2191 or electronic participation

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of AGM

Friday, 11 April 2025

Distribution date of the notice of AGM

Tuesday, 22 April 2025

Last day to trade to be eligible to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM

Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Record date to determine which shareholders are eligible to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM

Friday, 16 May 2025

Forms of proxy to be lodged, for administrative purposes, by no later than 09:00 (SAST) on *

Friday, 23 May 2025

AGM to be held at 09:00 (SAST) on

Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Results of the AGM to be released on or about

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 and by no later than Thursday, 29 May 2025

* Any forms of proxy not received by this time may be handed to the chairperson of the AGM prior to the proxy exercising the shareholder's rights at the AGM.

Woodmead, Sandton

22 April 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory


