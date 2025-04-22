Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - A newly released Reuters Events "Insurance Global Technology Benchmarking Report 2025," reveals critical insights for insurers seeking to maximize the return on their technology investments. While 86% of insurers have invested in data analytics in the past 12 months, this research uncovers common obstacles hindering effective implementation and ROI.

Unveiling 2025's Insurance Tech Roadmap: Benchmarking Industry Progress

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7408/249351_78fe23e5b4ff0be8_001full.jpg

Based on a survey of insurance professionals, the report identifies key areas where insurers face challenges, including data analytics, machine learning/artificial intelligence (ML/AI), and claims management systems. It also provides actionable strategies to overcome these hurdles, assess technology initiatives against industry peers, and gain a competitive edge.

Key challenges addressed in the report:

AI ROI Gap: Only 12% of insurers have achieved a return on investment (ROI) from their AI initiatives. Learn how to optimize your AI strategy and drive tangible results.

Learn how to optimize your AI strategy and drive tangible results. Data Quality Issues: 40% of respondents indicated that their organization's data is not suitable for its intended purpose. Uncover best practices for data governance and ensure your data is fit for purpose.

Uncover best practices for data governance and ensure your data is fit for purpose. Cultural Barriers: 60% of respondents cited organizational culture as a barrier to digital transformation. Get practical advice on fostering a culture of innovation and driving successful change management.

The report features insights from Prudential, Branch, and Clearcover, in-depth analysis of technology trends, and practical advice for successful digital transformation.

Download the full report now and discover the key strategies to maximize your tech ROI: https://shorturl.at/PhtOH

Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249351

SOURCE: Reuters Events