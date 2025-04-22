Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - A newly released Reuters Events "Insurance Global Technology Benchmarking Report 2025," reveals critical insights for insurers seeking to maximize the return on their technology investments. While 86% of insurers have invested in data analytics in the past 12 months, this research uncovers common obstacles hindering effective implementation and ROI.
Unveiling 2025's Insurance Tech Roadmap: Benchmarking Industry Progress
Based on a survey of insurance professionals, the report identifies key areas where insurers face challenges, including data analytics, machine learning/artificial intelligence (ML/AI), and claims management systems. It also provides actionable strategies to overcome these hurdles, assess technology initiatives against industry peers, and gain a competitive edge.
Key challenges addressed in the report:
- AI ROI Gap: Only 12% of insurers have achieved a return on investment (ROI) from their AI initiatives. Learn how to optimize your AI strategy and drive tangible results.
- Data Quality Issues: 40% of respondents indicated that their organization's data is not suitable for its intended purpose. Uncover best practices for data governance and ensure your data is fit for purpose.
- Cultural Barriers: 60% of respondents cited organizational culture as a barrier to digital transformation. Get practical advice on fostering a culture of innovation and driving successful change management.
The report features insights from Prudential, Branch, and Clearcover, in-depth analysis of technology trends, and practical advice for successful digital transformation.
Download the full report now and discover the key strategies to maximize your tech ROI: https://shorturl.at/PhtOH
